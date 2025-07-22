Your tip
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Tragic Death Latest: First Responders Spent 20 minutes Performing CPR On 'The Cosby Show' Star After He Drowned At Costa Rica Beach With No Lifeguards

Authorities said they 'deeply regret' Malcolm-Jamal Warner's accidental drowning death at a beach without lifeguards.

July 22 2025, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Authorities announced Malcolm-Jamal Warner was "swept away by a strong hangover current" and "died by drowning" while on vacation in Costa Rica, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Caribbean Guard said they "deeply regret" The Cosby Show star's death while noting the beach, Playa Grande, is typically "patrolled," by lifeguards but they had to "allocate resources" to other areas on the day of Warner's death.

According to the Caribbean Guard's Facebook post confirming Warner's death, the accidental drowning happened "very fast."

In the absence of lifeguards on duty at the beach, Warner was rescued from the water by bystanders.

The post stated: "Even though there were people on the beach who came in to rescue him, they didn't arrive in time.

"He was pulled underwater with no vital signs, and despite having been provided with CPR maneuvers on the beach, his resuscitation was unsuccessful."

Authorities noted Playa Grande is one of the "most challenging" areas and there are "signs (in English and Spanish) that warn of the danger of death by drowning" posted around the beach.

On the day of Warner's death, the agency "allocated resources" to two other nearby beaches in response to "recent water incidents."

The agency asked the government for more support in the aftermath of the Malcolm & Eddie star's death, stating: "We do everything within our power. We've saved numerous lives in recent years, and if Caribbean Guard didn't exist, drownings would count by the dozens.

"We do our part to minimize risks, but if we don't have government help, clear public policies and strong support from local entrepreneurs, this will keep happening."

This is a developing story. More to come...

