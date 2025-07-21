Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dead At 54: 'Cosby Show' Star Dies 'As a Result of Accidental Drowning'

While reflecting on his time working on The Cosby Show, Warner reportedly said in 2023: "I know I can speak for all the cast when I say The Cosby Show is something that we are all still very proud of.

"We share a unique experience that keeps us lovingly bonded no matter how much time goes between seeing or hearing from each other."

Warner went on to acknowledge the complicated feelings many feel about the beloved show due to Cosby's sexual assault scandal.

He said: "Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I'm still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on — first and foremost, Black culture — but also American culture."