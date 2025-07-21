In Her Own Words: Virginia Giuffre's Handwritten Diary Claimed the FBI Had Hidden Camera Footage From Epstein's Properties — in Bombshell That Contradicts Trump's D.O.J. Memo

President Trump, who campaigned on the promise of releasing the Epstein files, has been under increasing pressure since suddenly changing his tune and urging his supporters to move on.

Late last week, Trump bowed to the pressure and ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to release "any and all pertinent grand jury testimony" in the case of the accused pedophile and sex trafficker.

However, Trump did include a loophole, stating that the release of any documents would be subject to approval by a court.

The Justice Department has previously said it had around 200 documents relating to Epstein and that the FBI had thousands more. It is unknown how much of this is grand jury testimony, which is typically kept secret under U.S. law.