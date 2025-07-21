In Her Own Words: Virginia Giuffre's Handwritten Diary Claimed the FBI Had Hidden Camera Footage From Epstein's Properties — in Bombshell That Contradicts Trump's D.O.J. Memo
Jeffrey Epstein's biggest victim and accuser Virginia Giuffre knew the FBI had secret video files from inside the sex offender's house, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Her handwritten diary, before she was mysteriously found dead in her home in April, reaffirms a Radar revelation that the tapes are out there – and a former law enforcement officer has them.
Diary Revelations
Giuffre's family recently released her personal journal entries, written in the final months of her life, in an effort to tell the "full story" of her experiences.
In one undated entry, she allegedly shared: "I used to be watched by Epstein’s hidden cameras, which I have seen myself. The FBI has the archive footage showing me being abused by other men, used as blackmail."
That's a stark contrast to the recent FBI and Department of Justice memo that concluded there was "no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions."
Pressure on Trump
President Trump, who campaigned on the promise of releasing the Epstein files, has been under increasing pressure since suddenly changing his tune and urging his supporters to move on.
Late last week, Trump bowed to the pressure and ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to release "any and all pertinent grand jury testimony" in the case of the accused pedophile and sex trafficker.
However, Trump did include a loophole, stating that the release of any documents would be subject to approval by a court.
The Justice Department has previously said it had around 200 documents relating to Epstein and that the FBI had thousands more. It is unknown how much of this is grand jury testimony, which is typically kept secret under U.S. law.
Troves of Tapes
As Radar previously revealed, a former Florida deputy sheriff confessed to having troves of tapes from inside the sex offender's home, and confirmed the FBI has them as well.
In the explosive investigative book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, John Mark Dougan, a former Palm Beach County Deputy Sheriff, confessed he has the much sought-after files in his possession.
"He used to keep records of everybody. He used to store everything," Dougan claimed. "So the Palm Beach Police Department knew that there were thousands and thousands of these DVDs."
FBI Has Them
A friend and colleague on the force who was the lead detective on the solicitation-of-minors case against Epstein asked him to keep the files safe, but in 2016, Dougan's computers were seized by the FBI, which he said gave them all the information they would even need.
"The FBI has seen everything and has more knowledge of the contents than I do," Dougan claimed. "It was not my business to look deep into the files: I was simply acting as Joe Recarey’s computer 'safety deposit box.'
"It also means that the FBI has the same exact data that I possess and is in a position to know everyone who is implicated in the videos, recordings, and documents."