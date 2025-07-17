Elon Musk Rages 'It's a Cover-Up!' As Trump Begs MAGA to Ignore the Epstein Files — After Billionaire Claimed President Is On Late Sex Offender's List

The Tesla boss went off on his platform, X, over the late pedophile's list, which Trump and his administration have tried so hard to force out of the public's mind.

Elon Musk is just getting started when it comes to calling out Donald Trump over his mishandling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, this time accusing the president of trying to sweep everything under the rug, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Musk once again called out Trump over his mishandling of the Epstein files.

On late Wednesday, July 16, Musk touched on the Epstein topic 13 times in about an hour, and then again early the next morning, including accusing Trump of trying to hide Epstein's criminal acts.

"It’s a cover-up (obviously)," the billionaire said in response to a tweet from an X user questioning why Trump has shot down the public's pleas to release the files.

After another conservative account asked if anyone will ever be "held accountable," Musk said: "I sure hope so. This is a fundamental verdict on justice in America."

"If even a few of the very worst Epstein 'clients' were to be prosecuted, that would be something. But zero?" he later said.