Elon Musk Rages 'It's a Cover-Up!' As Trump Begs MAGA to Ignore the Epstein Files — After Billionaire Claimed President Is On Late Sex Offender's List

Photo of Elon Musk, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk is not done calling out Donald Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein drama.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 17 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Elon Musk is just getting started when it comes to calling out Donald Trump over his mishandling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, this time accusing the president of trying to sweep everything under the rug, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Tesla boss went off on his platform, X, over the late pedophile's list, which Trump and his administration have tried so hard to force out of the public's mind.

Musk's Mission To Bring Down Trump?

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk once again called out Trump over his mishandling of the Epstein files.

On late Wednesday, July 16, Musk touched on the Epstein topic 13 times in about an hour, and then again early the next morning, including accusing Trump of trying to hide Epstein's criminal acts.

"It’s a cover-up (obviously)," the billionaire said in response to a tweet from an X user questioning why Trump has shot down the public's pleas to release the files.

After another conservative account asked if anyone will ever be "held accountable," Musk said: "I sure hope so. This is a fundamental verdict on justice in America."

"If even a few of the very worst Epstein 'clients' were to be prosecuted, that would be something. But zero?" he later said.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has done everything he can to bury the Epstein story.

The 54-year-old, who previously accused former friend Trump of being on Epstein's list, also asked why Epstein's former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years behind bars for assisting him with sex trafficking minors, is in "federal prison for a hoax."

Musk also called out Trump's flights on Epstein’s private jet, nicknamed the "Lolita Express," which is a reference to a preteen character in Vladimir Nabokov’s controversial 1955 novel, Lolita. In the story, the protagonist becomes obsessed with the child.

"Why was the plane called the Lolita Express? How old was Lolita in Nabokov’s book?" Musk raged. "Research (thoroughly) to find the complete lists of who else was on the plane during Trump’s 7 flights?"

The president's name does appear in flight logs disclosed in Maxwell's 2021.

The Epstein 'Hoax'

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The Tesla billionaire asked why Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison if everything is a 'hoax.'

Trump, for his part, doesn't want anyone to ever mention Epstein's name again, as he destroyed his supporters for continuing to harp on the vile criminal.

"These Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at; it’s all they have," Trump said on Truth Social. "They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates.

"Also, unlike Republicans, they stick together like glue. Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls---' hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years."

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president lashed out at his supporters for pushing the 'hoax.'

The 79-year-old then lost it over the "success-starved Dems," and blasted: "Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats' work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!"

The MAGA base wasn't too happy with their leader, with one bashing, "This is the worst one yet! So now, I’m a bad person AND a past supporter?"

Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Justice Department have been destroyed for their handling of the sex predator's case, but despite the backlash, Trump had nothing but kind words to say.

"She's handled it very well, and it's going to be up to her," he told reporters on Wednesday. "Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release."

Trump was also baffled by the public's fascination with Epstein, calling the case "sordid but boring."

"Only really bad people, including the fake news, want to keep something like this going," he claimed.

