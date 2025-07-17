Your tip
Coldplay's Chris Martin Concert 'Affair' Scandal — Married Astronomer CEO Could Stand To Lose a Fortune After 'Cheating' Kiss Cam Moment With Co-Worker

Split photo of Andy Byron, viral video.
Source: LinkedIn/tiktok.com/@instaagraace

CEO Andy Byron was caught with his co-worker at a Coldplay concert.

July 17 2025, Published 2:37 p.m. ET

A viral video of a married CEO with his arm wrapped around a co-worker who isn't his wife at a Coldplay concert could turn out to be quite costly, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's company is reportedly worth over a billion dollars, while his wife has apparently already scrubbed his last name from her social life

Viral video of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot
Source: @instaagraace/tiktok

The two seemed shocked to be on the big screen.

As the band played Wednesday night in Boston, a "kiss cam" scanned the crowd, searching for canoodling couples. The camera settled on Byron and the company's "Chief People Officer," Kristin Cabot, focusing on the smiling couple wrapped in each other's arms.

Those smiles quickly turned to shock, however, as both dropped their embrace, with Cabot turning her back to the cam and Byron ducking down completely out of sight.

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin seemed to come to a slow realization of what was happening, as he first enthusiastically said to the crowd: "Oh, look at these two."

As the duo backed away, Martin encouraged: "Alright. Come on. You're OK," before adding: "Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

Friend Unrequest?

Viral video of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot
Source: tiktok.com/@instaagraace

Both tried to immediately duck out of the way.

It appears the former may be true, as already overnight, Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, removed his last name from her Facebook account.

Byron is a tech titan and CEO of Astronomer, which, according to its LinkedIn profile, "Empowers data teams to bring mission-critical analytics, AI, and software to life."

The software development company was established in 2018 and is headquartered in New York with offices across the country.

Pay to Play

before/after photo of Megan Kerrigan's Facebook
Source: facebook

Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan, allegedly removed his last name from her profile overnight.

While the circumstances surrounding their marriage, including any possible prenup, are not known, a vengeful Kerrigan could be in for a big payday, if the two eventually divorce.

It's something commenters on X keyed in on.

One person tweeted: "It's extremely rare to get a glimpse of a man at the exact moment he loses half of everything he owns."

Another added: "Not to be that guy, but this seems like an HR violation."

"Good news for the spouse, who can now pass the gaslighting part and move straight to a nice settlement," a user said.

People Person

chris martin tortured by fear
Source: MEGA

Martin seemed to realize what was happening a little too late.

Cabot assumed the title of Chief People Officer just nine months ago, calling out and complimenting Bryon at the time in her LinkedIn profile.

"I have been energized in my conversations with Andy Byron and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here, including aiding our employees’ career development," she wrote. "I prefer to think of my role as people strategy versus traditional human resources, as the real magic happens when you align the people strategy with the business strategy."

Byron, meanwhile, lavished her with praise when she assumed her new role, particularly pointing out her "exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management."

He added: "She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies, and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer."

