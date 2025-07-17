Coldplay's Chris Martin Concert 'Affair' Scandal — Married Astronomer CEO Could Stand To Lose a Fortune After 'Cheating' Kiss Cam Moment With Co-Worker

A viral video of a married CEO with his arm wrapped around a co-worker who isn't his wife at a Coldplay concert could turn out to be quite costly, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's company is reportedly worth over a billion dollars, while his wife has apparently already scrubbed his last name from her social life

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @instaagraace/tiktok The two seemed shocked to be on the big screen.

As the band played Wednesday night in Boston, a "kiss cam" scanned the crowd, searching for canoodling couples. The camera settled on Byron and the company's "Chief People Officer," Kristin Cabot, focusing on the smiling couple wrapped in each other's arms. Those smiles quickly turned to shock, however, as both dropped their embrace, with Cabot turning her back to the cam and Byron ducking down completely out of sight.

Article continues below advertisement

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin seemed to come to a slow realization of what was happening, as he first enthusiastically said to the crowd: "Oh, look at these two." As the duo backed away, Martin encouraged: "Alright. Come on. You're OK," before adding: "Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

Article continues below advertisement

Friend Unrequest?

Source: tiktok.com/@instaagraace Both tried to immediately duck out of the way.

It appears the former may be true, as already overnight, Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, removed his last name from her Facebook account. Byron is a tech titan and CEO of Astronomer, which, according to its LinkedIn profile, "Empowers data teams to bring mission-critical analytics, AI, and software to life." The software development company was established in 2018 and is headquartered in New York with offices across the country.

Article continues below advertisement

Pay to Play

Source: facebook Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan, allegedly removed his last name from her profile overnight.

While the circumstances surrounding their marriage, including any possible prenup, are not known, a vengeful Kerrigan could be in for a big payday, if the two eventually divorce. It's something commenters on X keyed in on. One person tweeted: "It's extremely rare to get a glimpse of a man at the exact moment he loses half of everything he owns." Another added: "Not to be that guy, but this seems like an HR violation." "Good news for the spouse, who can now pass the gaslighting part and move straight to a nice settlement," a user said.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

People Person

Source: MEGA Martin seemed to realize what was happening a little too late.