Jessica Alba 'Looking to Have Fun' as Truth Behind Her Fledgling Relationship With Fellow Singleton Orlando Bloom is Exposed
Jessica Alba's next post-break-up move may involve striking up a romance with newly single Orlando Bloom.
RadarOnline.com can reveal sources close to the actress, who split from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, in December, believe Bloom could provide competition for up-and-coming actor Danny Ramirez, who has also caught her eye.
Moving On Fast
The Brit star, whose break-up from fiancée Katy Perry was confirmed last month, recently started on a new movie with Alba, meaning they'll be spending a lot of time with each other, and pals claim she is enjoying embracing single life.
A source said: "Being single has been up and down for Jessica.
"She was family first and always thought when she got married that it was going to be forever, but once her relationship broke down with Cash, the heartache from that was a tough pill to swallow.
"But divorce was the only option, and now that she has been able to be out with friends and go on some dates, it has been eye-opening."
Younger Man
Alba, 44, who had not been pictured wearing her wedding rings for months, confirmed her separation from Warren, 46, in January, following weeks of speculation about the state of their relationship.
They filed for divorce in February‚ it has not yet been finalized.
The pair met on the set of the Fantastic Four in 2004 and married in 2008. They share two daughters, Honor, 17, and Haven, 13, and a son, Hayes, 7.
Single And Ready To Mingle
The actress was recently seen on vacation with Ramirez, who is 11 years her junior.
Their sighting comes two months after she was spotted "kissing" a mystery man in London; it remains unclear who that was.
Ramirez, also an actor, has previously starred in Top Gun: Maverick as Lieutenant Mickey Garcia and is currently in the midst of filming Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to drop December 18, 2026.
Alba recently started filming the new thriller The Mark with Bloom. It is understood that the pair share a purely professional relationship, but that the actress also finds him "charming."
If "fun" is what Alba is looking for, Bloom could no doubt provide in abundance, having recently shrugged off his split from Perry by partying with celebrity pals in Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding.
A source told The Daily Mail: "Along with being able to date, Jessica has been happy getting back in the fold of filming.
"She's shooting right now with Orlando Bloom. And before anyone asks, there aren't any sparks between them. It is strictly professional – at least for now."
Bloom and ex Perry were recently seen together on a yacht with newlyweds Bezos and Sánchez, after the Firework singer missed their wedding in Venice.
The pair, who share 4-year-old daughter Daisy, appear to have split on good terms.
Announcing their break-up in a joint statement, their reps wrote: "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship.
"Representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."
The message continued: "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."