New Hollywood Split: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Romance 'Totally on the Rocks' — As Singer Stirs Split Rumors With Cryptic Comments
Cryptic messages from Katy Perry have sparked speculation about her relationship with Orlando Bloom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One source reportedly claimed the couple are "over" and are simply waiting out the pop star's tour before splitting.
'Tension' in the Relationship
Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, were engaged on Valentine's Day 2019 and welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.
Currently, the Dark Horse singer is in the middle of her Lifetimes tour, which kicked off on April 23 and concludes on December 7.
A source previously claimed "stress" from the tour and harsh reviews of Perry's latest album, 143, caused "tension" in their relationship.
The insider said: "Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album. It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension."
Planned Split
A second source echoed: "She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It's put stress on their relationship."
Now, a separate insider has alleged the relationship is "over."
They reportedly claimed Perry and Bloom "are waiting 'til her tour is over before they split."
Perry and Bloom previously separated for a year in 2017.
Adding to speculation about the state of the couple's relationship are comments Perry made about their 2017 split during an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast last year.
She told the podcast host: "We weren't really in it from day one.
"He was because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was like, I can't do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond, but I had to do a lot of real work."
Shortly after her Call Her Daddy interview, Perry told an outlet: "Orlando and I, when we argue, we argue kinda hot and fast and then cool really quickly. It's like, 'La la la la la, I love you. All right, let's move on.'"
She continued: "We are fire, fire, fire, and so (Daisy) sees all of that. He's a real sage. We both have parts of ourselves.
"There are two parts of us, our highest good, and then our carnal, material self. Ego. When the ego is running the show, then it's like, 'Whoa.' But when that's in check, then we're both something else."
Cryptic Comment
While on her Lifetimes tour, Perry made a comment about a "breakup" while performing the third night on her Sydney, Australia, stop.
As she was in the middle of belting out her hit I’m Still Breathing, Perry paused to accept a tin of Tim Tams from an audience member.
She graciously accepted the gift before telling the crowd: "This song is about a breakup, and this Tim Tam saved me."
Earlier that same day, Perry was caught looking downcast while visiting Luna Park with her daughter.
Meanwhile, Bloom appeared to be in high spirits when he was spotted at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City the same day.