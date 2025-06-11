New Hollywood Split: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Romance 'Totally on the Rocks' — As Singer Stirs Split Rumors With Cryptic Comments

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, were engaged on Valentine's Day 2019 and welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

Currently, the Dark Horse singer is in the middle of her Lifetimes tour, which kicked off on April 23 and concludes on December 7.

A source previously claimed "stress" from the tour and harsh reviews of Perry's latest album, 143, caused "tension" in their relationship.

The insider said: "Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album. It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension."