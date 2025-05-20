EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry Branded 'Cheesy and Pathetic' For Stage Stunt That Saw Her 'Rage' at Audience Member For 'Messaging Her Partner Orlando Bloom'
Katy Perry has been slammed as "cheesy and pathetic" for mounting a staged rant at a fan during a concert.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 40, has come under-fire for her faux rage at an audience member in which she claimed the fan had been "messaging" her partner Orlando Bloom.
'Pointless' Segment
But after the exchange was quickly identified as a stunt, fans didn’t see the funny side, branding the segment "pointless".
A source said: "The whole exchange was quite pathetic really, having to make up some rift just get to some headlines.
"She'll say it was for the show but there are clearly wider reasons why they wanted to include it.
"It ruined the momentum of the concert and was entirely pointless, and a bit cheesy too."
The singer halted her concert in Nevada on Saturday evening to single out one of her bewildered fans.
Dressed in a leotard and fishnet tights, Perry crouched on her haunches as she searched for her target in the audience before accusing him of repeatedly sending private messages to her fiancé, Bloom.
Looking down at the stunned fan – referred to as "Kyle" – she warned: "I know why you're here. Listen, if you keep DM-ing my man... you've been doing it for months, ever since the residency. You didn't come to see me play."
As the crowd roared their approval, she continued: "If you keep on DM-ing my man I'm going to have you removed — seriously, get your own life."
Raising her voice, she added: "He don't want you, Kyle. I'm his wife. I'm his, he's mine... stay the f--k away."
Standing close to the stage, Kyle looked stunned as he turned to his friends while Perry worked her way back into the set-list.
Fortunately for him, the outburst was a scripted stunt employed by Perry as a means of interacting with her audience before launching into her 2024 single 'I'm His, He's Mine'.
Her latest performance comes after it emerged she has not been invited back to continue her Las Vegas residency as her career continues to suffer from the backlash of her Blue Origin space trip and disastrous world tour.
The 'California Gurls' singer has faced an onslaught of criticism over her 11-minute space flight which saw her join Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez for the all-female trip in April.
Shortly after the flight, Perry kicked off her Lifetimes'tour in support of her seventh studio album, 143, which was widely panned by critics on its release in September.
The tour has suffered from a series of setbacks – including a delayed start in Minnesota that forced fans to stand around for hours – which have led to low ticket sales and canceled dates.
In her latest blow, sources revealed the Teenage Dream'hitmaker is not welcome back to Resorts World Las Vegas after the hotel slammed her last residency as a "disaster" that ended up costing them money.