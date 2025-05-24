Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: 'Bitter' Katy Perry 'Roaring With Rage' Over Tanking Career – And is 'Blaming Stint on American Idol for Sinking Her'

Katy Perry is roaring with rage over tanking career, blaming 'American Idol' sting for her career's downfall.

May 24 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Spiraling Katy Perry has gone from a global superstar to a whiny "human piñata" – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's blaming her American Idol gig for her hitting rock bottom.

"Katy is at the end of her rope. She's faced a backlash that’s unprecedented for an artist who didn't do anything criminal," our insider said. "And she’s convinced it all started with American Idol."

Sources also tell us the Teenage Dream songbird, 40, pins her downfall on Idol producers who painted her as the show's villain.

Show Blame

'American Idol' bosses painted Perry as the villain, sparking fan backlash.

"Katy thought she was elevating her career as a judge on Idol, but now she says it left her overexposed and made her a punchline," our source said, adding: "Katy wishes she'd never done the show."

In 2010 and 2011, Perry was riding high – becoming the first female pop star to have a Top 10 hit on the Billboard charts for 52 consecutive weeks. That record has yet to be broken – even by her former nemesis Taylor Swift.

Perry's career was still humming along when she signed a $25million-a-year contract with Idol in 2018.

But fans accused her of being rude and condescending to contestants, and Perry was replaced by Carrie Underwood last year.

After that, the knives were out.

Career Fight

Taylor Swift, right, still hasn't broken Perry's Billboard streak from her peak era, but the ex-'Idol' judge is now well behind her fellow performer when it comes to popularity.

In February, Perry and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, were slammed when they sued a bedridden 85-year-old military veteran for $6million after he backed out of a deal to sell them his mansion in Montecito, California.

Online haters also blasted Perry for working with music producer Dr. Luke, an accused rapist, on her latest album, 143.

Critics clobbered the album, it flopped big-time, and her just-launched concert tour has been a fiasco with canceled dates and low ticket sales.

Then in April fellow celebs mocked Perry for her Blue Origin flight into space, branding her an elitist and glorified "passenger" on the trip.

Veteran Fight

Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom faced outrage over a lawsuit against a sick veteran.

Fed up, she finally clapped back, writing on Instagram the "'online' world tries to make (her) a human piñata."

Despite all the drama, a friend insisted that Perry's personal life with partner Bloom and their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy, is blossoming.

But another insider criticized her crocodile tears.

Dr. Luke was involved in Perry's flop album.

Our source said: "Sure, Katy didn't put her best foot forward on Idol. But she also worked with a dirtbag of a producer, and made an awful album that nobody bought.

"You can’t blame that all on American Idol."

