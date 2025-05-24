EXCLUSIVE: 'Bitter' Katy Perry 'Roaring With Rage' Over Tanking Career – And is 'Blaming Stint on American Idol for Sinking Her'

Spiraling Katy Perry has gone from a global superstar to a whiny "human piñata" – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's blaming her American Idol gig for her hitting rock bottom.

"Katy is at the end of her rope. She's faced a backlash that’s unprecedented for an artist who didn't do anything criminal," our insider said. "And she’s convinced it all started with American Idol."

Sources also tell us the Teenage Dream songbird, 40, pins her downfall on Idol producers who painted her as the show's villain.