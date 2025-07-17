EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Ioan Gruffudd 'Devastated and Destroyed' Over Painful Texts of Children Begging Actor For Money — As 'Manipulative' Ex-Wife Alice Evans Accused of 'Faking' Being Homeless Amid Nasty Divorce

And a friend close to the Fantastic Four star claimed he was left completely "devastated" by the new, nasty turn his divorce has taken.

The highly publicized divorce between Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans has now seen their children dragged into the painful split , after heart-wrenching texts sent to the actor by his young kids were shared by him, can reveal.

Gruffudd shared texts sent to him by his children, in which they beg the actor for help.

According to the texts, 15-year-old Ella scolded her famous father and said: "Mummy works very hard and also looks after us 24/7. You are avoiding the issue, which is that you don’t want to work. It’s not mummy’s fault, it’s yours. You left us, and now you can’t provide for us.

"You are a father who has abandoned his children and doesn’t see them or talk to them... It’s pathetic, and everyone sees you."

She added: "Ps, if there is enough money for us never to become homeless, then why aren’t you helping us out? You hate mummy more than you love us."

Evans, also an actress, has struggled to find work again, claiming earlier this year that she and her kids will end up living on the streets due to a lack of funds.