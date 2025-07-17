EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Ioan Gruffudd 'Devastated and Destroyed' Over Painful Texts of Children Begging Actor For Money — As 'Manipulative' Ex-Wife Alice Evans Accused of 'Faking' Being Homeless Amid Nasty Divorce
The highly publicized divorce between Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans has now seen their children dragged into the painful split, after heart-wrenching texts sent to the actor by his young kids were shared by him, can reveal.
And a friend close to the Fantastic Four star claimed he was left completely "devastated" by the new, nasty turn his divorce has taken.
'Why Aren't You Helping Us Out?'
According to the texts, 15-year-old Ella scolded her famous father and said: "Mummy works very hard and also looks after us 24/7. You are avoiding the issue, which is that you don’t want to work. It’s not mummy’s fault, it’s yours. You left us, and now you can’t provide for us.
"You are a father who has abandoned his children and doesn’t see them or talk to them... It’s pathetic, and everyone sees you."
She added: "Ps, if there is enough money for us never to become homeless, then why aren’t you helping us out? You hate mummy more than you love us."
Evans, also an actress, has struggled to find work again, claiming earlier this year that she and her kids will end up living on the streets due to a lack of funds.
Broke Ex-Wife?
Evans then launched a GoFundMe and confessed she was "embarrassed" but had no other choice but to beg for help due to her "dire" financial situation amid her contentious legal battle.
She has since been accused of "faking" her financial situation.
Following the publicized texts, Gruffudd's friend claimed he reached out to her and expressed how "devastated" he is over the fallout of the exes' situation, as he is said to have attempted to get his children psychological support to help them deal with it.
"It is devastating that the children are so front and centre in all of this. It is destroying Ioan," the pal claimed.
Gruffudd explained he released the texts to show how his ex has been "manipulating" their kids.
"I am mortified to report that I have received dozens of stressed messages from our minor children, in which they have parroted Alice’s false and manufactured claim of becoming homeless in the immediate future," he told the court.
"It is clear to me that Alice is orchestrating this situation and is doing so to manipulate me into giving in to her financial demands.”
Another friend of the San Andreas actor raged Evans, 56, has "destroyed him, and she has tried to leave his reputation in tatters."
Evans and Gruffudd have exchanged blows during their divorce, with the 51-year-old putting his ex-wife's "real" financial situation on display. While Evans told fans she earned under $200 per month. Gruffudd provided bank records showing huge deposits.
According to the statements, Evans' earnings and receipts for 2024 totaled $130,141, and Gruffudd claimed she is set to earn and receive at least that amount in 2025, labeling her sob story claiming poverty a "fraudulent narrative" meant to bury him.
Money Drama
"Despite my requests, Alice has not provided her account statements from her UK bank accounts, which strongly suggests that her actual income is much higher," he claimed.
Gruffudd claimed he is paying Evans $3,000 per month in child support and $1,500 per month in spousal support.
In his filing, Gruffudd alleged Evans stopped paying rent, flew to Europe, and begged her followers for money online while faking that she was on the verge of homelessness.
The "destitute single mom" act was a scam to get more support, according to Gruffudd.
The former pair's next evidentiary hearing is on July 25.