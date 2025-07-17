EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Poised for This Huge A-List Couple to FINALLY Announce Their Divorce — 'It's the Worst Kept Secret in Showbiz'

Our source claimed: "Justin and Jessica have been over for months, ever since his DUI arrest. She just got sick of him, and they’ve been leading separate lives for months.

"Everyone in showbiz knows it, and the official divorce papers are going to be filed soon. But it’s the worst-kept secret in showbiz, and nobody in Hollywood is going to be surprised by this. It’s already old news."

Biel, 43, has always stood tall amid Timberlake’s embarrassing blunders. The actor-producer and her popstar husband, 44, have long been one of Hollywood’s most recognizable couples. But insiders say Biel is waiting for Timberlake, currently on his Forget Tomorrow world tour, to wrap up the European leg on July 30 before making any divorce filing.

According to sources close to the pair, Biel is allegedly preparing for what one described as "divorce talks" with her husband once the tour ends. One insider said: "It’s the culmination of years of tension, growing distance, and separate lives."

They added: "Things between them feel really tense at the moment. They’re heading in completely different directions. When Justin gets back to LA, there’s a serious conversation waiting for him.

"Jessica just wants to make things formal and work out a statement to stress it was amicable and mutual – even though it’s very much been one-sided and it’s her decision to end things."