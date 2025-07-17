Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Justin Timberlake
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Poised for This Huge A-List Couple to FINALLY Announce Their Divorce — 'It's the Worst Kept Secret in Showbiz'

Photo of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Source: MEGA

Are these two mega stars set to split?

July 17 2025, Published 1:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

He’s been secretly crying a river for months as his marriage is said to be secretly dead.

And RadarOnline.com can reveal scandal magnet Justin Timberlake and his fed-up wife Jessica Biel are set to surprise absolutely nobody in Hollywood by finally announcing they are officially done.

Article continues below advertisement

Are They Done?

Article continues below advertisement
Biel and Timberlake are allegedly parting ways.
Source: MEGA

Biel and Timberlake are allegedly parting ways.

Article continues below advertisement

Our source claimed: "Justin and Jessica have been over for months, ever since his DUI arrest. She just got sick of him, and they’ve been leading separate lives for months.

"Everyone in showbiz knows it, and the official divorce papers are going to be filed soon. But it’s the worst-kept secret in showbiz, and nobody in Hollywood is going to be surprised by this. It’s already old news."

Biel, 43, has always stood tall amid Timberlake’s embarrassing blunders. The actor-producer and her popstar husband, 44, have long been one of Hollywood’s most recognizable couples. But insiders say Biel is waiting for Timberlake, currently on his Forget Tomorrow world tour, to wrap up the European leg on July 30 before making any divorce filing.

According to sources close to the pair, Biel is allegedly preparing for what one described as "divorce talks" with her husband once the tour ends. One insider said: "It’s the culmination of years of tension, growing distance, and separate lives."

They added: "Things between them feel really tense at the moment. They’re heading in completely different directions. When Justin gets back to LA, there’s a serious conversation waiting for him.

"Jessica just wants to make things formal and work out a statement to stress it was amicable and mutual – even though it’s very much been one-sided and it’s her decision to end things."

Article continues below advertisement
A source claimed Biel is 'sick' of her husband.
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Biel is 'sick' of her husband.

Article continues below advertisement

Cracks In The Marriage?

Article continues below advertisement

Despite recent displays of public displays of affection – including the couple wearing matching T-shirts with each other’s faces backstage at Timberlake’s Napa Valley show – insiders claim the glossy smiles are masking "deep issues."

The couple share two sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4, but have reportedly been leading "increasingly separate lives" in recent months. Biel has been immersed in promoting The Better Sister, her first major screen role in years, while Timberlake has been facing challenges both on tour and off.

The pair’s marriage has cracked after weathering public scandals sparked by Timberlake.

In 2019, he was at the center of cheating rumors after he was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, prompting the Selfish singer to issue a public apology to Biel for what he called an "embarrassing situation."

Article continues below advertisement
The singer has had a rough couple of months, including a DUI arrest, which is said to have pushed Biel away.
Source: MEGA

The singer has had a rough couple of months, including a DUI arrest, which is said to have pushed Biel away.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: New Jeffrey Epstein A-List Sex Tape Horror — How Stars Are Running Scared Videos Captured In Pedophile's $77Million Manhattan Lair Will Be Leaked to the World

royal family rocked fresh sex scandal pedophile accusation queen elizabeth cousint lord moutbatten boys abuse prince andrew pp

EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Rocked By Fresh Pedophile Sex Scandal — After Prince Andrew Toasts Being Cleared By FBI In Jeffrey Epstein Probe

Article continues below advertisement

Last year, Timberlake’s behavior came under renewed scrutiny after he was arrested for driving under the Influence in the Hamptons – and opted to party in Las Vegas with NFL star Travis Kelce instead of spending time with his family before heading to Europe.

His tour, too, has been rocky, marred by cancellations and mixed reviews. He was even photographed looking visibly run down in South America in March. Meanwhile, Biel’s independence is growing.

Our source claimed: "Jessica used to be the one who leaned more on the relationship. But that dynamic has flipped. Justin relies heavily on the routine of family life to stay balanced, and now it’s unclear if Jessica wants to keep playing that role."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

With the balance of power shifting, Timberlake is said to be the one doing the chasing now, as he doesn’t want the split to happen.

The insider claimed: "He’s been the one reaching out more lately – calling, needing reassurance. Jessica’s attention is on her career and the children.

"She’s not sitting around missing him, and those close to her see that as a really healthy step forward. Formalizing her split is the next step, and the best one for her, which is what all her friends are telling her."

The actress is believed to be getting ready to drop a divorce on Timberlake's head.
Source: MEGA

The actress is believed to be getting ready to drop a divorce on Timberlake's head.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.