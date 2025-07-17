EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Poised for This Huge A-List Couple to FINALLY Announce Their Divorce — 'It's the Worst Kept Secret in Showbiz'
He’s been secretly crying a river for months as his marriage is said to be secretly dead.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal scandal magnet Justin Timberlake and his fed-up wife Jessica Biel are set to surprise absolutely nobody in Hollywood by finally announcing they are officially done.
Are They Done?
Our source claimed: "Justin and Jessica have been over for months, ever since his DUI arrest. She just got sick of him, and they’ve been leading separate lives for months.
"Everyone in showbiz knows it, and the official divorce papers are going to be filed soon. But it’s the worst-kept secret in showbiz, and nobody in Hollywood is going to be surprised by this. It’s already old news."
Biel, 43, has always stood tall amid Timberlake’s embarrassing blunders. The actor-producer and her popstar husband, 44, have long been one of Hollywood’s most recognizable couples. But insiders say Biel is waiting for Timberlake, currently on his Forget Tomorrow world tour, to wrap up the European leg on July 30 before making any divorce filing.
According to sources close to the pair, Biel is allegedly preparing for what one described as "divorce talks" with her husband once the tour ends. One insider said: "It’s the culmination of years of tension, growing distance, and separate lives."
They added: "Things between them feel really tense at the moment. They’re heading in completely different directions. When Justin gets back to LA, there’s a serious conversation waiting for him.
"Jessica just wants to make things formal and work out a statement to stress it was amicable and mutual – even though it’s very much been one-sided and it’s her decision to end things."
Cracks In The Marriage?
Despite recent displays of public displays of affection – including the couple wearing matching T-shirts with each other’s faces backstage at Timberlake’s Napa Valley show – insiders claim the glossy smiles are masking "deep issues."
The couple share two sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4, but have reportedly been leading "increasingly separate lives" in recent months. Biel has been immersed in promoting The Better Sister, her first major screen role in years, while Timberlake has been facing challenges both on tour and off.
The pair’s marriage has cracked after weathering public scandals sparked by Timberlake.
In 2019, he was at the center of cheating rumors after he was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, prompting the Selfish singer to issue a public apology to Biel for what he called an "embarrassing situation."
Last year, Timberlake’s behavior came under renewed scrutiny after he was arrested for driving under the Influence in the Hamptons – and opted to party in Las Vegas with NFL star Travis Kelce instead of spending time with his family before heading to Europe.
His tour, too, has been rocky, marred by cancellations and mixed reviews. He was even photographed looking visibly run down in South America in March. Meanwhile, Biel’s independence is growing.
Our source claimed: "Jessica used to be the one who leaned more on the relationship. But that dynamic has flipped. Justin relies heavily on the routine of family life to stay balanced, and now it’s unclear if Jessica wants to keep playing that role."
With the balance of power shifting, Timberlake is said to be the one doing the chasing now, as he doesn’t want the split to happen.
The insider claimed: "He’s been the one reaching out more lately – calling, needing reassurance. Jessica’s attention is on her career and the children.
"She’s not sitting around missing him, and those close to her see that as a really healthy step forward. Formalizing her split is the next step, and the best one for her, which is what all her friends are telling her."