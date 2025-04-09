EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake's Wife Jessica Biel Has Him Crying a River – As She's 'Put Him in Rearview Mirror' and Said 'Bye Bye Bye' Over His DWI

Crooner Justin Timberlake is singing the blues over his strained marriage to Jessica Biel, who seems to have already put the pop star in her rearview mirror as she lives it up on the European set of her new movie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former boy-bander, 44, was said to look worse for wear when arriving in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in March to begin the South America leg of his struggling world tour.

"He's down in the dumps and hating life, which anyone can tell by the sad and sorry look of him – and it looks like it's down to Jessica splittling" our source said.