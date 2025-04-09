EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake's Wife Jessica Biel Has Him Crying a River – As She's 'Put Him in Rearview Mirror' and Said 'Bye Bye Bye' Over His DWI
Crooner Justin Timberlake is singing the blues over his strained marriage to Jessica Biel, who seems to have already put the pop star in her rearview mirror as she lives it up on the European set of her new movie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former boy-bander, 44, was said to look worse for wear when arriving in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in March to begin the South America leg of his struggling world tour.
"He's down in the dumps and hating life, which anyone can tell by the sad and sorry look of him – and it looks like it's down to Jessica splittling" our source said.
Timberlake's tour has been trashed by critics, and a lot of fans are furious that he's performing so many songs from his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was, which flopped commercially.
"His tour is being panned," the insider added. "People are saying he's doing songs that no one cares about, and he's taking it very hard. He doesn't know how to cope."
While his long-suffering wife would normally be available to prop him up, sources said she's "too busy" shooting her new flick, Matchbox, in Europe, alongside hunky John Cena.
"Jessica is usually the one he turns to, but she's busy on the set and having fun with her costars," our source added. "Justin wanted her along on this tour, but she refused. She doesn't want to be his nursemaid and listen to him whine all the time."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the couple's 12-year marriage – which produced sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4 – has been stressed by rumors of Timbelake's cheating, embarrassing revelations about him in his ex-galpal Britney Spears' 2023 memoir, and his DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, N.Y., last June.
The former 7th Heaven beauty, 43, stuck by him through it all.
But she showed the cracks in their relationship by noting another year "growing and evolving and sometimes devolving, with you" in an Instagram post to celebrate his birthday in January.
"Her choice of words set a lot of alarm bells ringing and definitely left Justin feeling shaky," our insider said.
They added: "Now, they're leading separate lives and hardly seeing each other. It leaves no time for intimacy.
"It's clear Justin can't handle it, and sooner or later it will all come to a head. They've had a lot of problems and either they find some way to fix it all or they head to divorce court."