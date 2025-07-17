Your tip
Why Are You Lying? Khloé Kardashian Branded 'Delusional' Over Claims She No Longer Photoshops her Pictures

picture of Khloé Kardashian
Source: FABLETICS/MEGA

Khloé Kardashian sparked fan outrage for claiming she no longer photoshops her pictures posted on social media.

July 17 2025, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian has been branded "delusional" by fans for claiming she no longer Photoshops her pictures.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 41, reopened the debate surrounding her appearance, which has plagued her for years, when she responded to a remark from a fan who wrote to her, "You Photoshop every picture you post."

'Consumed By A Filter Lifestyle'

Khloé admitted she previously always used filters, but that's no longer the case.
Source: FABLETICS/MEGA

Khloé admitted she previously always used filters, but that's no longer the case.

Khloé said that the accusation at one time would have been accurate, but no longer is.

She explained: "I think there was a time we were all consumed by this filter lifestyle and we couldn't see ourselves without a filter."

Khloé pointed out that the mode of technology she's using via her podcast limits her ability to alter her image, even if she wants to.

"I mean, there's definitely days where it's like, 'Ugh, I need a filter, I don't feel good about myself' – but, I'm on video," Khloé said.

'Better In Video Than Stills'

The reality star insists she looks better on video than she does in 'stills'.
Source: FABLETICS/MEGA

The reality star insists she looks better on video than she does in 'stills'.

Khloé said that she's generally more comfortable with streaming than still photos, explaining: "I do like myself better on video than stills.

"I don't think I'm the most photogenic but I'll take 500 photos to get the one that I like."

She added: "That's OK, I'm allowed to do that."

However, fans were quick to call out the star, accusing her of telling lies.

"This damn video has a filter. What are we even talking about?" one comment blasted

"In the past? Now, babe," another user said.

One user snarked: "And by past, she means yesterday," as another said, "Sitting up there just delusional with a filter on the video."

Changing Face

The debate surrounding Khloé's changing appearance has rumbled on for decades.
Source: MEGA

The debate surrounding Khloé's changing appearance has rumbled on for decades.

Khloé has been accused multiple times of Photoshop fails.

In April, fans called her out on Reddit for seemingly heavily editing a promotional photo for her podcast after seeing raw footage of the shoot on The Kardashians.

One fan posted a screenshot of the reality star in the April 10 episode of her family’s Hulu show and compared it to the final photo, in which her face was noticeably smoothed out.

"This is actually insane. These are two completely different people," one commenter wrote.

Khloé, plus her sisters Kourtney and Kim, have have changed dramatically since they became successful reality stars.
Source: MEGA

Khloé, plus her sisters Kourtney and Kim, have have changed dramatically since they became successful reality stars.

In June, the reality star broke down every and procedure she's had while commenting on an Instagram Reel of a doctor speculating about her plastic surgery.

While she admitted to getting a nose job, Botox, undergoing laser treatments, and even a salmon sperm facial, she also attributed her changing looks over the years to an 80-pound weight loss.

The businesswoman is the latest celebrity to speak about salmon sperm facials – others include her sister Kim, Jennifer Aniston, Miley Cyrus, and Denise Richards.

Khloé, who is afraid of whales, addressed the trendy procedure on The Kardashians, joking to her glam squad, "I do the salmon sperm (facials), but I’m never gonna do whale sperm."

