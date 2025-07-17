Why Are You Lying? Khloé Kardashian Branded 'Delusional' Over Claims She No Longer Photoshops her Pictures

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 41, reopened the debate surrounding her appearance, which has plagued her for years, when she responded to a remark from a fan who wrote to her, "You Photoshop every picture you post."

Khloé Kardashian has been branded "delusional" by fans for claiming she no longer Photoshops her pictures.

Khloé admitted she previously always used filters, but that's no longer the case.

Khloé said that the accusation at one time would have been accurate, but no longer is.

She explained: "I think there was a time we were all consumed by this filter lifestyle and we couldn't see ourselves without a filter."

Khloé pointed out that the mode of technology she's using via her podcast limits her ability to alter her image, even if she wants to.

"I mean, there's definitely days where it's like, 'Ugh, I need a filter, I don't feel good about myself' – but, I'm on video," Khloé said.