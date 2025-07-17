Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: New Jeffrey Epstein A-List Sex Tape Horror — How Stars Are Running Scared Videos Captured In Pedophile's $77Million Manhattan Lair Will Be Leaked to the World

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

A former deputy sheriff said he has access to the mysterious files on Jeffrey Epstein.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 17 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

As the cry for Jeffrey Epstein's suspected list of clients grows louder, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal one former Florida deputy sheriff has troves of tapes from inside the sex offender's home that he says could expose all.

And he says the FBI already has the tapes as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Epstein book
Source: MEGA/SIPA

An explosive tell-all explores the conspiracies surrounding Epstein.

Every bedroom in Epstein's houses was said to have had multiple cameras in it – some for security, many for blackmail.

In the explosive investigative book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, John Mark Dougan, a former Palm Beach County Deputy Sheriff, confessed he has the much sought-after files in his possession.

"He used to keep records of everybody. He used to store everything," Dougan claimed. "So the Palm Beach Police Department, they knew that there were thousands and thousands of these DVDs."

But Dougan, who had access to the tapes and files when he served as a Deputy Sheriff in Palm Beach at the time Epstein was in prison, is now far, far away from sunny Florida.

RadarOnline.com has discovered he now lives in Russia, where he has been granted political asylum.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein's Own Safe Deposit

Photo of Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

The financier's little black book is believed to have connections to powerful politicians and celebrities.

Dougan said he was dragged into the conspiracy theories by friend and former Town of Palm Beach Police Department Detective Joe Recarey, who was the lead detective on the solicitation-of-minors case against Epstein.

Recarey asked his trusted friend and confidant to scan all the documents as well as copy hundreds of DVD disks he had on the Epstein case to keep them safe.

However, the FBI seized Dougan's computers in 2016, which he said gave them all the information they would even need.

"The FBI has seen everything and has more knowledge of the contents than I do," Dougan claimed. "It was not my business to look deep into the files: I was simply acting as Joe Recarey’s computer 'safety deposit box.'

"It also means that the FBI has the same exact data that I possess and are in a position to know everyone who is implicated in the videos, recordings, and documents."

Article continues below advertisement

Encrypted Files

Photo of Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Britain's Prince Andrew, seen here with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell, was friends with Epstein.

Dougan, who "doesn't believe for one minute" Epstein committed suicide, admitted while the FBI may have taken his computer, he has an off-site backup that he set up after fleeing to Russia.

And he has taken severe steps to spread out the encryption codes to sources around the globe, and maintains he has never actually looked at the files, other than their names, types, and sizes.

"The Epstein data is encrypted in a TrueCrypt/VeraCrypt container and has been given to a few people. They cannot look at the contents because they do not have the decryption keys," he said. "Others have the decryption keys, but they do not have access to the encrypted containers.

"My contacts are on five continents and do not know each other. The Epstein files stay secure and unreadable to everyone. I do not have a physical copy in my immediate possession, because of security reasons."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
royal family rocked fresh sex scandal pedophile accusation queen elizabeth cousint lord moutbatten boys abuse prince andrew pp

EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Rocked By Fresh Pedophile Sex Scandal — After Prince Andrew Toasts Being Cleared By FBI In Jeffrey Epstein Probe

johnny carson best pal secrets closet revelation

EXCLUSIVE: The Johnny Carson Only I Knew – By His Best Pal… After We Revealed Skeleton in Chat Show King's Closet

Contingency Plan

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein took his client's secret to his grave.

And just in case something were to happen to him, Dougan has made contingencies as well.

"I have made arrangements that it can only be decrypted in the event of my arrest, if I go missing for an extended time, or in case of my unusual or untimely demise.

"I have a system in place to connect people with the encrypted containers to those who have the decryption keys."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.