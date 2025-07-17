EXCLUSIVE: New Jeffrey Epstein A-List Sex Tape Horror — How Stars Are Running Scared Videos Captured In Pedophile's $77Million Manhattan Lair Will Be Leaked to the World

Every bedroom in Epstein's houses was said to have had multiple cameras in it – some for security, many for blackmail.

In the explosive investigative book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, John Mark Dougan, a former Palm Beach County Deputy Sheriff, confessed he has the much sought-after files in his possession.

"He used to keep records of everybody. He used to store everything," Dougan claimed. "So the Palm Beach Police Department, they knew that there were thousands and thousands of these DVDs."

But Dougan, who had access to the tapes and files when he served as a Deputy Sheriff in Palm Beach at the time Epstein was in prison, is now far, far away from sunny Florida.

RadarOnline.com has discovered he now lives in Russia, where he has been granted political asylum.