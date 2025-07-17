EXCLUSIVE: New Jeffrey Epstein A-List Sex Tape Horror — How Stars Are Running Scared Videos Captured In Pedophile's $77Million Manhattan Lair Will Be Leaked to the World
As the cry for Jeffrey Epstein's suspected list of clients grows louder, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal one former Florida deputy sheriff has troves of tapes from inside the sex offender's home that he says could expose all.
And he says the FBI already has the tapes as well.
Every bedroom in Epstein's houses was said to have had multiple cameras in it – some for security, many for blackmail.
In the explosive investigative book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, John Mark Dougan, a former Palm Beach County Deputy Sheriff, confessed he has the much sought-after files in his possession.
"He used to keep records of everybody. He used to store everything," Dougan claimed. "So the Palm Beach Police Department, they knew that there were thousands and thousands of these DVDs."
But Dougan, who had access to the tapes and files when he served as a Deputy Sheriff in Palm Beach at the time Epstein was in prison, is now far, far away from sunny Florida.
RadarOnline.com has discovered he now lives in Russia, where he has been granted political asylum.
Epstein's Own Safe Deposit
Dougan said he was dragged into the conspiracy theories by friend and former Town of Palm Beach Police Department Detective Joe Recarey, who was the lead detective on the solicitation-of-minors case against Epstein.
Recarey asked his trusted friend and confidant to scan all the documents as well as copy hundreds of DVD disks he had on the Epstein case to keep them safe.
However, the FBI seized Dougan's computers in 2016, which he said gave them all the information they would even need.
"The FBI has seen everything and has more knowledge of the contents than I do," Dougan claimed. "It was not my business to look deep into the files: I was simply acting as Joe Recarey’s computer 'safety deposit box.'
"It also means that the FBI has the same exact data that I possess and are in a position to know everyone who is implicated in the videos, recordings, and documents."
Encrypted Files
Dougan, who "doesn't believe for one minute" Epstein committed suicide, admitted while the FBI may have taken his computer, he has an off-site backup that he set up after fleeing to Russia.
And he has taken severe steps to spread out the encryption codes to sources around the globe, and maintains he has never actually looked at the files, other than their names, types, and sizes.
"The Epstein data is encrypted in a TrueCrypt/VeraCrypt container and has been given to a few people. They cannot look at the contents because they do not have the decryption keys," he said. "Others have the decryption keys, but they do not have access to the encrypted containers.
"My contacts are on five continents and do not know each other. The Epstein files stay secure and unreadable to everyone. I do not have a physical copy in my immediate possession, because of security reasons."
Contingency Plan
And just in case something were to happen to him, Dougan has made contingencies as well.
"I have made arrangements that it can only be decrypted in the event of my arrest, if I go missing for an extended time, or in case of my unusual or untimely demise.
"I have a system in place to connect people with the encrypted containers to those who have the decryption keys."