EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle ‘Fuming’ Over Yet Another A-Lister’s Snub — And Why She’s Convinced Kate Middleton Was Behind Latest Celeb Rejection
Meghan Markle is “fuming” Dolly Parton turned down the chance to appear on her much-mocked podcast and TV series – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she has told pals: “They don’t want to risk Dolly’s reputation and her popularity by associating with me.”
Dolly’s decision marks yet another A‑list snub that has left the Duchess of Sussex, 43, feeling seriously slighted – and we can also reveal miffed Markle is convinced Kate Middleton is at the center of a conspiracy to keep stars from linking up with her.
Decline!
Parton, 79, declined an invitation to appear on Meghan’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.
Celebrity commentator Kinsey Schofield revealed on The Nerve with Maureen Callahan podcast Parton’s team was even left “livid” by the invitation.
Schofield said: “They knew that this ask was just to give Meghan Markle credibility in this lifestyle space, a space that Dolly does have a lot of credibility in.”
The rebuff has ignited fresh tensions between Markle and her husband Prince Harry and the royal family – as the diva duchess has become increasingly convinced Princess Kate and her hubby William have quietly undermined her bid to win celebrity allies.
Markle’s first season of her Netflix lifestyle show launched in March with appearances from friends such as Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer, make-up artist Daniel Martin and chef Roy Choi.
Reviews were lukewarm at best, with some critics snarling the show was “toe‑curlingly unlovable TV.”
Despite Netflix confirming a second season due later this year, the lack of big‑name endorsement has reportedly stung.
Our source said: “Meghan truly believes there’s a quiet effort to chip away at her image, and she suspects Kate is orchestrating it from the background.”
Markle had hoped Parton would bring “instant credibility” to her show and podcast, and insider told us.
They added: “Dolly is a true American legend, and Meghan was certain they would click perfectly.”
Markle proposed hosting Parton in Montecito, interviewing her on a podcast, and even flying to Nashville to explore joint projects.
But according to the insider, none of those overtures gained traction.
Middleton and Prince William, both 43, have strong connections to Parton. In 2023, the Princess of Wales invited the pint-sized country star for tea at Buckingham Palace, a proposal Parton described as “very sweet and nice.”
She added about having to turn it down due to work commitments: “Lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate but I couldn’t even go. One of these days I’m going to get to do that.”
A source said: “Everyone knows Kate has been in touch with Dolly and even invited her for tea.
“Meghan sees this as proof there is a big enough link there for Kate to have executed a calculated move to undercut her chances of having her as a guest on her shows.
“The Dolly situation is a major setback. Just the rumours of a rejection from someone of her stature can harm public opinion. “Meghan really needs strong celebrity support for her brand.”
While the Sussexes count Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and Nacho Figueras among their inner circle, Markle’s camp says she’s been sidelined by a wave of stars aligning with the royal family.
The insider listed supporters of Kate and William including David and Victoria Beckham, Taylor Swift, George and Amal Clooney, Tom Cruise, John Travolta and Brooke Shields.
They added: “It can feel quite lonely at times. When Harry and Meghan arrived in America, they were celebrated and looked like they’d be Hollywood’s darlings.
“But that hasn’t happened — and Meghan believes it’s all being carefully managed from overseas by the royals.”
RadarOnline.com recently revealed how Harry was left blindsided by John Travolta backing away from him.
A Netflix spokesperson has firmly denied Parton was approached to appear on Markle’s TV show.
But our source says different – and for Markle, each rumor of celebrity rejection feels to her “like confirmation of a larger campaign against her ambitions,” our source said.