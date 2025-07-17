EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle ‘Fuming’ Over Yet Another A-Lister’s Snub — And Why She’s Convinced Kate Middleton Was Behind Latest Celeb Rejection

Meghan Markle is “fuming” Dolly Parton turned down the chance to appear on her much-mocked podcast and TV series – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she has told pals: “They don’t want to risk Dolly’s reputation and her popularity by associating with me.”

Dolly’s decision marks yet another A‑list snub that has left the Duchess of Sussex, 43, feeling seriously slighted – and we can also reveal miffed Markle is convinced Kate Middleton is at the center of a conspiracy to keep stars from linking up with her.