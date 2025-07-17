'I'm Done With Marriage!' Jennifer Lopez Shocks Fans by Admitting She'll Never Wed Again After Four Painful Divorces

The hitmaker appeared to be responding to a fan sign that read: "J.Lo, marry me?"

"I think I'm done with that," she quipped. "I've tried that a few times."

While Lopez didn't share specifics, she was famously first married to actor Ojani Noa, 51, from 1997 to 1998.

The diva then went on to tie the knot with Cris Judd, 55, in 2001 before they split in 2003.

Her longest marriage was her 10-year union to fellow singer Marc Anthony, 56, from 2004 to 2014, with whom she shares 17-year-old twins

Similarly to Lopez, the Vivir Mi Vida crooner has been married four times, with his current wife being 26-year-old Nadia Ferreira.

Anthony, however, admitted earlier this year that he was the wrong person to ask about the key to a successful marriage.