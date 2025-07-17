'I'm Done With Marriage!' Jennifer Lopez Shocks Fans by Admitting She'll Never Wed Again After Four Painful Divorces
Jennifer Lopez has officially had enough of marriage — after four failed attempts.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Latino superstar, 55, made the confession that she intends to never walk up the aisle again during a show in Europe, where she's currently on her Up All Night: Live tour.
'I've Tried A Few Times'
The hitmaker appeared to be responding to a fan sign that read: "J.Lo, marry me?"
"I think I'm done with that," she quipped. "I've tried that a few times."
While Lopez didn't share specifics, she was famously first married to actor Ojani Noa, 51, from 1997 to 1998.
The diva then went on to tie the knot with Cris Judd, 55, in 2001 before they split in 2003.
Her longest marriage was her 10-year union to fellow singer Marc Anthony, 56, from 2004 to 2014, with whom she shares 17-year-old twins
Similarly to Lopez, the Vivir Mi Vida crooner has been married four times, with his current wife being 26-year-old Nadia Ferreira.
Anthony, however, admitted earlier this year that he was the wrong person to ask about the key to a successful marriage.
Four Divorces
Lopez, meanwhile, went on to wed her fourth husband, Ben Affleck, in 2022, after breaking off her first engagement with the Argo star in 2004.
The star pulled the plug on her marriage with Affleck, 52, in August 2024 after they had been quietly separated since that spring.
They finalized their divorce in January, though they’ve struggled to sell their $68 million marital home in Los Angeles, which they've since taken off the market.
Last week, Lopez kicked off the European leg of her tour and declared she was "better than... ever" following her bombshell split from the actor.
Famous Exes
The Grammy nominee had been performing her new track, Wreckage of You, which she shared: "Came to (her) when (she) was up all night one night."
Aside from her four marriages, Lopez was previously engaged to baseball star Alex Rodriguez, and their relationship lasted from 2017 to 2021.
She also dated Sean "Diddy" Combs from 1999 to 2001, Casper Smart on and off from 2012 to 2016 and Drake briefly in 2016.
RadarOnline.com revealed this week the singer-actress is planning to live large with a summer of sex, making the most of her single status.
“She always thought Leo DiCaprio had it made as a single guy, and she wants to be the female equivalent," said a source. "She's looking into chartering a fully crewed yacht and being surrounded by hot guys and her trusted entourage."
Her raunchy summer comes as the Let's Get Loud star left jaws on the floor at the recent American Music Awards when she locked lips with both male and female backup dancers during her racy opening number – a move fans slammed as "desperate" and aimed at making ex-hubby Ben Affleck, 52, jealous a year after their embarrassing split.
Critics blasted the girl-on-girl smooch for going "too far," with one fuming, "Jennifer Lopez has lost the plot."