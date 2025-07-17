Denise Richards Granted Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers After Alleged 'Violent Altercations' — 'He Threatened To Kill Me And Himself'
Denise Richards has been granted a restraining order against estranged husband Aaron Phypers after alleged "violent altercations."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality television star detailed alleged violent altercations she had with her now estranged ex, including him "threatening to kill her and himself."
'He Tried To Kill Me'
Just days after their divorce announcement, Richards was granted a restraining order against Phypers.
According to legal docs obtained by TMZ: "Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack."
During one alleged incident occurring in 2022, the reality television star claimed her estranged husband bruised one of her eyes.
Richards claimed Phypers called her a "f------ bitch" while hitting her in the eye with the palm of his hand.
In another incident, after Richards suggested Phypers shouldn't join her on a work trip, he allegedly got violent with the reality television star.
She claimed: "Aaron grabbed me by the back of my head by my hair and slammed me into the ground and screamed, ‘You are not cancelling my flight, I am going with you, and I do not trust you."
Richards provided photos of her bruised arm, which she claimed she got from her estranged husband during a violent altercation, in the filing.
According to TMZ, Phypers must stay 100 yards away from Richards, her property, her home and car.
The Divorce
Richards' husband, Phypers, filed for divorce on Monday, July 7th and listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending his six-year marriage with the Bravo star.
The now exes tied the knot in 2018 and share no children, so they won't be battling over child support payments.
However, Phypers has reportedly requested spousal support from the reality star – and he also is seeking to keep his power tools in his possession and specified keeping both his "cordless and electric" tools.
Before the divorce filing and restraining order news, Richards and Phypers put on a strong front on her Bravo series Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.
The former couple discussed how they had no plans to ever split up, with Richards saying: "It's not easy being married to me!"
Phypers agreed and said, "it's not," and claimed the marriage was "it" for him.
Richards, who was once married to Charlie Sheen, added to her now ex's statement saying: "Yeah, I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I'm not gonna f------ get divorced."
The Lawsuit
Before the two called it quits, they were facing a rocky patch with money after Phypers' legal mess.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Creditors Adjustment Bureau Inc. alleged in their filing that Phypers and Quantum Epigenetics Consulting LLC owed $228,000 related to a loan.
Before it went to trial, Phypers settled the case and agreed to make monthly payments starting in late 2023.
However, he allegedly stopped making payments in February 2024, the creditor claimed he stopped sending checks after contributing only $40,000 towards his debt.
A judge then approved the creditor's request to continue with a $228,000 lawsuit against Phypers.