Denise Richards Granted Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers After Alleged 'Violent Altercations' — 'He Threatened To Kill Me And Himself'

Just days after their divorce announcement, Richards was granted a restraining order against Phypers.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ: "Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack."

During one alleged incident occurring in 2022, the reality television star claimed her estranged husband bruised one of her eyes.

Richards claimed Phypers called her a "f------ bitch" while hitting her in the eye with the palm of his hand.