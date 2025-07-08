Denise Richards' Tortured Love Life Laid Bare — Including The Nasty Charlie Sheen Divorce and 'Stealing' Richie Sambora From Bestie Heather Locklear

Recently, it was reported Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers, filed for divorce on Monday, July 7th.

He listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending his six-year marriage with the Bravo star.

Richards, 54, and Phypers tied the knot in 2018 and share no children, so they won't be battling over child support payments.

However, Phypers has reportedly requested spousal support from the reality star – and he also is seeking to keep his power tools in his possession and specified keeping both his "cordless and electric" tools.