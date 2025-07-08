Denise Richards' Tortured Love Life Laid Bare — Including The Nasty Charlie Sheen Divorce and 'Stealing' Richie Sambora From Bestie Heather Locklear
Denise Richards' tortured love life has been laid bare – after her latest divorce news from husband Aaron Phypers.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest on the Hollywood actress' romance history, including her famous divorce from Charlie Sheen and "stealing" Richie Sambora from close pal Heather Locklear.
The Latest Divorce
Recently, it was reported Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers, filed for divorce on Monday, July 7th.
He listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending his six-year marriage with the Bravo star.
Richards, 54, and Phypers tied the knot in 2018 and share no children, so they won't be battling over child support payments.
However, Phypers has reportedly requested spousal support from the reality star – and he also is seeking to keep his power tools in his possession and specified keeping both his "cordless and electric" tools.
Not too long before the divorce filing, Richards and Phypers both discussed the possibility of splitting up – and it didn't seem like it was in the cards for them at the time.
During an episode of her Bravo series Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, the now exes discussed their future together and how past splits impacted their view on marriage.
Richards admitted: "It's not easy being married to me!"
Phypers agreed and said, "it's not," and claimed the marriage was "it" for him.
Richards echoed his statement before adding: "Yeah, I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I'm not gonna f------ get divorced."
The Charlie Sheen Split
As loyal fans of Richards may recall, she was previously married to Sheen.
The now exes were together from 2002-2006, and they share daughters Sami and Lola.
During their marriage and very famous divorce, the two faced quite the rollercoaster when it came to the actor's drug issues and their custody battle.
Earlier this year, Richards opened up about her whirlwind relationship with Sheen and how she took a chance on him – despite being warned.
She told People magazine: "Everyone told me not to go out with him, but I didn’t want to judge him based on the tabloids. I judged him as the man I met. I said ‘Well, unless he murdered someone, I can’t judge him for the past.'"
While the very messy split made headlines around the world, Richards claimed it was far worse than it seemed.
She claimed: "It was a rollercoaster...more than people even know."
'Stealing' Another Man
Another famous relationship of Richards' was with rocker Richie Sambora – and that's because she was accused of stealing him from her former close pal Locklear.
After 11 years of marriage, Locklear filed for divorce from Sambora, who then began dating Richards not too long after.
While the messy romance continued to make headlines, there was also speculation brewing that Richards had broken up Locklear and Sambora's marriage.
In June 2006, Richards strongly denied the allegations made in an interview with Entertainment Tonight and said: "The thing with Heather, that’s been hard. You can’t help who you fall for, and that friendship, unfortunately, was done and wasn’t salvageable."
Richards claimed her relationship with Sambora was “the last thing" she was looking for after her own divorce from Sheen.