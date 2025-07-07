Your tip
Denise Richards

Denise Richards' Husband Aaron Phypers Files For Divorce After Six Years Of Marriage — As Exes Faced Money Struggles Due To Fraud Lawsuit

Split photo of Aaron Phypers, Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers has filed for divorce.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 7 2025, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

Denise Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers, has filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Court documents revealed Phypers, 52, filed for divorce on Monday, July 7, in Los Angeles.

He listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending his six-year marriage with the Bravo star.

Richards, 54, and Phypers tied the knot in 2018 and share no children together.

While neither party will be on the hook for child support payments, Phypers has reportedly requested spousal support from the reality star.

The divorce filing comes months after Phypers and his wellness company, Quantum Epigenetics Consulting LLC, was slapped with a fraud lawsuit in January.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Creditors Adjustment Bureau Inc. alleged in their filing that Phypers and Quantum Epigenetics Consulting LLC owed $228,000 related to a loan.

The lawsuit further claimed Richards was also on the hook for her now-estranged husband’s debt.

According to court documents, the creditor was said to be looking at “wage earnings and other assets in the name, possession, custody and control” belonging to Richards.

In addition to the creditor’s lawsuit, Phypers was also sued by Rupert Perry on behalf of his late wife, Elina Katsioula-Beall, who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Perry alleged Phypers promised the stem-cell transplant offered at his Malibu clinic “would cure or at least ameliorate” his late wife’s sarcoma.

The grieving husband further claimed Phypers was “so confident” in the treatment, he offered a 50 percent refund of the total $126,000 cost if it was unsuccessful.

While Perry and Katsioula-Beall forked paid the $126,000 bill, her tumor grew 25 percent after receiving the transplant.

Perry’s filing alleged Phypers never paid the couple $63,000 he promised to give back, even as his late wife was dying.

This is a developing story. More to come…

