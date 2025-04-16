EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards' Ex-'Real Housewives' Co-Stars Brand Her 'Delusional' For Chasing Solo Reality TV Career

Determined Denise Richards is hoping ratings for her Bravo show will score a second season despite its dismal – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the beauty's bitchy former costars from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills think she's pompous and delusional.

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things follows the 54-year-old actress as she juggles her Hollywood career and home life as a wife to Aaron Phypers and mother to her adopted kid, Eloise, 13, and her daughters with ex Charlie Sheen, Sami, 21, and Lola, 19.

But fans aren't tuning in like they have for other projects helmed by RHOBH alums, such as Lisa Vanderpump's popular Vanderpump Rules. Richards' solo project had 491,000 viewers for its debut, but that number shrank to 345,000 by its third episode.