EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards' Ex-'Real Housewives' Co-Stars Brand Her 'Delusional' For Chasing Solo Reality TV Career
Determined Denise Richards is hoping ratings for her Bravo show will score a second season despite its dismal – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the beauty's bitchy former costars from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills think she's pompous and delusional.
Denise Richards & Her Wild Things follows the 54-year-old actress as she juggles her Hollywood career and home life as a wife to Aaron Phypers and mother to her adopted kid, Eloise, 13, and her daughters with ex Charlie Sheen, Sami, 21, and Lola, 19.
But fans aren't tuning in like they have for other projects helmed by RHOBH alums, such as Lisa Vanderpump's popular Vanderpump Rules. Richards' solo project had 491,000 viewers for its debut, but that number shrank to 345,000 by its third episode.
An insider said the dollfaced actress' catty ex-castmates thought it was "pretentious" of her to have her show because she was only on RHOBH for two seasons.
"That doesn't justify a spin-off and a lame one, too, in their opinion," our insider said. "They're mean enough to love Denise's failure – and rub it in. She clearly overestimated her popularity, and the early figures have borne that out."
But the source added optimistic Richards "still believes" in the series, whose title borrows from her 1998 thriller Wild Things.
"She had a lot of fun doing it and a lot of fans have said positive things," our insider confided. "The Housewives can stuff it as far as she's concerned."
Another source shared the lack of loyalty isn't surprising because Richards was "never" chummy with the RHOBH gals.
The insider explained: “She found the atmosphere toxic. The only reason she stayed on as long as she did was for the money."
The insider went on: "Obviously, she feels she was a big enough star to warrant her own show. The other Housewives think she was delusional to believe she could best them. They think it's quite hilarious.
"Denise didn't try to be friends with any of the ladies – and even Lisa Rinna, who was a friend before she joined the show, fell out with her, and Kyle Richards accused Denise of being inauthentic.
"They also felt RHOBH wasn't a priority for Denise and complained that she'd arrive late to film her scenes and leave early.
"Denise has heard what they're saying about her and her new show. She thinks they're being mean and petty.
"She's holding her head high and looking forward to proving them wrong.”