Heartbreaking Final Pictures of Family Wiped Out in Horror New York Hudson River Chopper Crash Show Them Grinning As They Strapped In To Doomed Helicopter

Siemens exec Agustin Escobar, his wife Merce Camprubi Montal and their three kids – aged four to 11 – all died along with the chopper pilot on Thursday afternoon.

They were believed to have taken the flight to see the Statue of Liberty to celebrate one of their children's birthdays

The gut-wrenching photos, first published on the New York Helicopter Tours website, show the family smiling as they posed in front the doomed Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV.

They were later seen strapped inside the aircraft, excited for what was meant to be a dream tour over Manhattan.