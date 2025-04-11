Val Kilmer's Cause of Death and Family's Private Wish For His Burial Revealed After Troubled 'Top Gun' Actor's Death Aged 65

The actor, who also starred in Top Gun and The Doors, died after a long health battle and was cremated on April 7, a week after his death.

Kilmer's death certificate ralso evealed several underlying causes contributing to his death, including acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, chronic respiratory failure, and squamous cell carcinoma of the base of the tongue.

Squamous cell carcinoma is also known as laryngeal cancer and develops in the lining of the throat, including the larynx and pharynx, with additional contributing factors listed on the death certificate, such as malnutrition and a tracheocutaneous fistula.