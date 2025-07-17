EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Rocked By Fresh Pedophile Sex Scandal — After Prince Andrew Toasts Being Cleared By FBI In Jeffrey Epstein Probe
The royal family has been rocked by a fresh pedophile sex scandal.
Disturbing allegations have resurfaced in a new book, Kincora: Britain’s Shame – Mountbatten, MI5, the Belfast Boys’ Home Sex Abuse Scandal and the British Cover-Up, by journalist Chris Moore.
The book revealed claims from four former residents of the Belfast children’s home, including Arthur Smyth, who allege that Lord Mountbatten, killed in 1979 at age 79, sexually abused and raped boys as young as 11 during the summer of 1977.
The allegations came just hours after Prince Andrew, 65, reportedly celebrated being cleared by the FBI in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, RadarOnline.com can report.
Kincora Boys’ Home, which closed in the 1980s, has long been infamous for allegations of organized sexual abuse and trafficking of vulnerable children.
Despite evidence of dozens of victims and reports of high-profile visitors, only three senior staff members—William McGrath, Raymond Semple and Joseph Mains—were ever prosecuted, jailed in 1981 for abusing 11 boys.
Survivors and campaigners have consistently accused police and British security services of orchestrating a cover-up to shield powerful figures.
Lord Mountbatten, known as Dickie, was linked to the Kincora Boys' Home in Belfast by former resident Arthur Smyth, who named Prince Philip's uncle as his alleged abuser in 2022.
His claim was part of legal action against institutions in Northern Ireland for breach of duty of care and negligence.
Smyth, who was 11 at the time, described how McGrath, then 54, brought him to a ground floor room to meet a "friend."
"It was on the ground floor. It wasn’t the front room, it was somewhere near the middle. And it had a big desk and a shower. I’d never seen a shower in my life," Smyth told author Chris Moore.
He said Mountbatten, whom he knew as Dickie, allegedly told him to "stand on top of like a box or something" and "told me to take my pants down."
Smyth claimed he was raped twice that summer, saying, "When he had finished, he told me to go and have a shower. And I went and had a shower. I felt sick and I was crying in the shower. I just wanted it all to stop."
Richard Kerr, 62, another survivor, alleges he was trafficked alongside fellow teenager Stephen Waring, then 16, to a hotel near Mountbatten’s Classiebawn Castle in County Sligo, where both were assaulted in the boathouse.
Kerr claimed to have been driven by Mains, then 52, and picked up by Mountbatten’s security guards.
"The police made it clear to the pair of us that we were never to talk to anyone about this incident ever again," Kerr claimed in the book.
Waring, who managed to take a ring belonging to Mountbatten, was later interrogated by police after the ring was reported missing.
Shortly after, Waring died in what was ruled a suicide after he apparently jumped overboard during a ferry crossing from Liverpool to Belfast.
Kerr, who disputes this, claimed, "Stephen would never have thrown himself overboard. He would never have willingly jumped into the freezing November sea. He was street smart and a fighter."
Moore’s book also features claims from two other alleged victims, including Amal, who was 16 when he was taken to Classiebawn to provide "sexual favors," and Sean, also 16, who described Mountbatten as "a sad and lonely person" who told him, "I hate these feelings."
Many survivors say the trauma remains with them.
"Arthur’s tormentors are both now dead, but they live on in his memory and bring back how he felt as an innocent eleven-year-old boy," Moore wrote.
For these men, the pain is compounded by the knowledge that Mountbatten and others never faced justice.