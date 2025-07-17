EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Rocked By Fresh Pedophile Sex Scandal — After Prince Andrew Toasts Being Cleared By FBI In Jeffrey Epstein Probe

The allegations came just hours after Prince Andrew , 65, reportedly celebrated being cleared by the FBI in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, RadarOnline.com can report.

The book revealed claims from four former residents of the Belfast children’s home, including Arthur Smyth, who allege that Lord Mountbatten, killed in 1979 at age 79, sexually abused and raped boys as young as 11 during the summer of 1977.

Disturbing allegations have resurfaced in a new book, Kincora: Britain’s Shame – Mountbatten, MI5, the Belfast Boys’ Home Sex Abuse Scandal and the British Cover-Up, by journalist Chris Moore.

Survivors and campaigners have consistently accused police and British security services of orchestrating a cover-up to shield powerful figures.

Despite evidence of dozens of victims and reports of high-profile visitors, only three senior staff members—William McGrath, Raymond Semple and Joseph Mains—were ever prosecuted, jailed in 1981 for abusing 11 boys.

Kincora Boys’ Home, which closed in the 1980s, has long been infamous for allegations of organized sexual abuse and trafficking of vulnerable children.

Lord Mountbatten, known as Dickie, was linked to the Kincora Boys' Home in Belfast by former resident Arthur Smyth, who named Prince Philip's uncle as his alleged abuser in 2022.

His claim was part of legal action against institutions in Northern Ireland for breach of duty of care and negligence.

Smyth, who was 11 at the time, described how McGrath, then 54, brought him to a ground floor room to meet a "friend."

"It was on the ground floor. It wasn’t the front room, it was somewhere near the middle. And it had a big desk and a shower. I’d never seen a shower in my life," Smyth told author Chris Moore.

He said Mountbatten, whom he knew as Dickie, allegedly told him to "stand on top of like a box or something" and "told me to take my pants down."

Smyth claimed he was raped twice that summer, saying, "When he had finished, he told me to go and have a shower. And I went and had a shower. I felt sick and I was crying in the shower. I just wanted it all to stop."