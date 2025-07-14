EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's 'Honeytrap' Blackmail Tapes Location Revealed — Pedophile Spy Stashed Sick Sex Footage in Safe on Orgy Island

Epstein died in prison under mysterious circumstances while awaiting trial for underage sex trafficking. But before he did, FBI agents raided his Caribbean island, Little Saint James, and reportedly filled up dozens of orange evidence bags for analysis.

In his explosive book, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, investigative reporter Dylan Howard discovered the wealthy financier was also secretly a spy, and visitors to what would be known as "Epstein Island" and then "Orgy Island" had no idea they were just bees headed to a trap.

"Epstein was running a classic 'honeytrap' blackmail operation," Howard wrote. "He bugged his New York mansion, Caribbean island getaway, and more with microphones and cameras to record the salacious interactions that transpired between his guests and the underage girls that he exploited."

Howard continued: "Epstein appeared to have stored much of that blackmail in a safe on his private island, and stored even more at his New York townhouse."