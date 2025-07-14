EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's 'Honeytrap' Blackmail Tapes Location Revealed — Pedophile Spy Stashed Sick Sex Footage in Safe on Orgy Island
Jeffrey Epstein used what is called a "honeytrap" operation to record the devious sexual encounters of some of the world's most powerful leaders, which he would later turn into blackmail against them.
And RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the sex offender stored mountains of evidence offshore in his private Caribbean island.
Epstein died in prison under mysterious circumstances while awaiting trial for underage sex trafficking. But before he did, FBI agents raided his Caribbean island, Little Saint James, and reportedly filled up dozens of orange evidence bags for analysis.
In his explosive book, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, investigative reporter Dylan Howard discovered the wealthy financier was also secretly a spy, and visitors to what would be known as "Epstein Island" and then "Orgy Island" had no idea they were just bees headed to a trap.
"Epstein was running a classic 'honeytrap' blackmail operation," Howard wrote. "He bugged his New York mansion, Caribbean island getaway, and more with microphones and cameras to record the salacious interactions that transpired between his guests and the underage girls that he exploited."
Howard continued: "Epstein appeared to have stored much of that blackmail in a safe on his private island, and stored even more at his New York townhouse."
The 'Honeytrap'
The "honeytrap" – or "love trap," as it is sometimes known – has a long history in American espionage. According to a 1975 Washington Post report, "For years, the Central Intelligence Agency operated love traps in New York and San Francisco, where foreign diplomats were lured by prostitutes in the pay of the CIA."
According to Howard, Epstein would "film his bigwig guests' sexual adventures through one-way mirrors, and later tried to blackmail the victims into becoming informants."
Ample Evidence
After raiding the private island, authorities found ample evidence to confirm that Epstein was sex trafficking girls. In his safe, they discovered hundreds of sickening nude pictures of young victims, and the graphic photographs matched the most disturbing details that Epstein’s victims had provided.
Images previously obtained by RadarOnline.com showed several groups of girls posing together in Epstein's Caribbean Island home.
For Sale
Epstein purchased the 70-acre Little St. James in 1998 for $7.95million. In 2016, he bought the larger Great St. James for $17.5million.
The islands, which are located in the Caribbean, are estimated to be worth a combined $240million today.
Among its nicknames, the compound is also commonly referred to as "Pedophile Island," and the only way to access it is by boat or plane. The convicted sex offender is said to have flown his victims there via his private jet, where he and his colleagues would then allegedly sexually abuse them.
Epstein's island home included a villa with a library, a Japanese bathhouse, a movie theater, a private desalination system, a helipad, a dock, a solar clock, and about 70 staff.
Accusers have described trying to escape the island via its surrounding shark-infested waters. Many nearly drowned.