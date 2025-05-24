EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake's Marriage to Jessica Biel 'Is Just a Sham' As Actress is Now 'Totally Done' With Him After 'Cheating' and DUI Scandals

Pretenders Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel aren’t spending much time together these days and despite them putting on a good show for the public, mutual pals believe their relationship has deteriorated into a marriage of convenience, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders tell us the couple, who share sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4, have "fallen out of love" but loathe the idea of splitting up their family and formally divorcing.

"The only thing keeping them together is the kids, and even there, they have plenty of domestic help and logistical support," a source said.