EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake's Marriage to Jessica Biel 'Is Just a Sham' As Actress is Now 'Totally Done' With Him After 'Cheating' and DUI Scandals
Pretenders Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel aren’t spending much time together these days and despite them putting on a good show for the public, mutual pals believe their relationship has deteriorated into a marriage of convenience, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders tell us the couple, who share sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4, have "fallen out of love" but loathe the idea of splitting up their family and formally divorcing.
"The only thing keeping them together is the kids, and even there, they have plenty of domestic help and logistical support," a source said.
Secret Split
"Everything else beyond that in their marriage, at least what they show their friends, feels performative and deliberately played out for social media," our insider added.
Sources also say the reality of how the actress and the fading pop star spend their time shows the full story.
"Jessica has put her nose to the grindstone as a producer and actress, and she already has her next streaming series in the can," our source went on. "And Justin has been running all over the world for months trying to recapture his musical glory days."
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Timberlake, 44, has been down in the dumps over his disastrous Forget Tomorrow world tour, which has failed to win over fans or critics, and every time he chats with Biel, 43, on Zoom he’s a wet blanket, sources say.
"He's moody and self-absorbed, and being away so much has resulted in little to no intimacy," our source said. "The thrill is gone for both."
According to the insider, Biel and Timberlake's relationship hasn’t been the same ever since he was caught holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans in November 2019.
And sources said Timberlake's embarrassing DWI arrest in the Hamptons last year shook up the already fragile marriage, even though he walked away with a wrist slap after agreeing to a plea deal that included a $500 fine, a 90-day license suspension, 25 hours of community service, and making a public safety announcement.
"Jessica has trust issues, and Justin whining about everything that's gone wrong in his life isn't helping," our insider went on.
They added: "On some level it's respectable that they're staying together for their kids, but it all feels a little fake at times.
"Justin hates admitting when anything is going less than great, but at some point, reality is going to catch up to both of them – and it's not going to be pretty."