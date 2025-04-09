Your tip
Justin Timberake
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Divorcing After 12 Years? Couple Are 'In Midst of Secret Trial Separation' and Leading 'Totally Different Lives'

justin timberlake jessica biel divorcing years pp
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel are said to be close to officially ending their trouble-hit marriage.

April 9 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's 12-year marriage is on the rocks as the strain of his previous bad boy antics comes to bear on their rocky relationship.

The singer is also unhappy that she chose to embark on a new movie project and not join him on his Forget Tomorrow tour, which has been far from universally applauded by his fans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

justin timberlake jessica biel divorcing years
Source: MEGA

JT is said to be unhappy Biel didn't join him on his world tour.

Pals say they are leading separate lives as part of a trial separation.

A source told us: "Justin’s heartache is palpable as he grapples with the crushing weight of their trial separation. While he mopes over lagging ticket sales and harsh reviews from critics on his tour, Jessica is off living her best life, surrounded by her co-stars and revelling in the excitement of a new acting project.

"It seems like her newfound happiness has only widened the chasm between them, leaving Justin feeling more isolated than ever. Insiders are whispering that it’s high time for them to have a serious talk about their future, as this living apart gig might just be too much to bear.

"The question lingers: will they finally confront their mounting issues, or will the distance stretch too far, leading to a potential divorce?"

justin timberlake jessica biel divorcing years

Biel is currently in Europe filming a new movie while Timberlake deals with poor reviews for his tour.

While Timberlake, 44, is wrapping up the South American leg of his tour Biel, 43, has been in Europe filming Matchbox, where she is working alongside WWE wrestler John Cena and The Walking Dead actress Danai Gurira.

The singer is going through a tough time at the moment after dealing with some scathing reviews of his tour.

Fans are said to have been left disappointed at his insistence on performing nearly all the songs from his recent album, Everything I Thought It Was rather than focusing on his well-loved back catalog and ticket sakes at some venues have been poor.

And the couple had a major crisis to deal with in 2019.

justin timberlake jessica biel divorcing years
Source: MEGA

The couple had a testing time in 2019 when Timberlake was snapped cozying up to a co-star on a boozy night out.

He was spotted getting up close and personal with Shadowhunters actress and his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright.

Images of the two holding hands during a night out in New Orleans made the rounds on the internet, forcing JT to make a public statement.

Taking to Instagram, the former N*Sync member said: "A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgement, but let me be clear, nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.

"This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."

justin timberlake third baby jessica biel marriage scandals
Source: MEGA

The singer was also hit with a drink driving charge last year.

They went on to have son Phineas, who is now three, after working to repair their relationship.

The couple are also parents to another son, Silas, nine.

Their marriage was put under further strain last summer when he was arrested for driving while intoxicated, creating headlines around the world – leaving Biel "furious."

