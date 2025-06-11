Hollywood's Nastiest Split Takes Yet Another Brutal Turn as 'Homeless' Actress Alice Evans' 'Vicious Game Plan' is Revealed After Ioan Gruffudd Split
"Homeless" actress Alice Evans intends to continue documenting her post-divorce blues in order to remain relevant, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the The Vampire Diaries star, 56, hopes discussing her dire living situation and angst towards her ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd, 51, may eventually lead to a career renaissance in the reality TV world, after admitting she believes movie bosses feel she's "unhireable" due to the public fallout of her bitter split with the Fantastic Four actor.
Career Renaissance
A source said: "Alice is aware her car crash relationship is the only thing keeping her relevant right now.
"The acting jobs have dried up, and even she admits she's currently unhireable.
"So documenting both her innermost feelings and stark truths of her desperate situation on social media maintains a profile, and therefore could lead to other opportunities away from acting but still within the industry, like her own reality show."
The insider added: "Alice knows what she's doing and will continue airing her dirty laundry in public. She has nothing to lose."
Begging For A Place To Stay
Evans' latest highly personal social media offload was the revelation she’s now homeless and the actress even resorted to begging her 95,000 Instagram followers for a place for her and two daughters to stay.
Many of her fans offered up accommodation, even as far as Mexico and Ireland, but Evans replied claiming she cannot leave Los Angeles "without authorisation."
She also revealed "both sets of grandparents estranged themselves from my girls" when quizzed why her family aren't supporting her.
Evans explained: "It breaks my heart. It would be perfectly possible to take sides against me whilst retaining a relationship with my kids.
"They both have their own phones that I have vowed to never touch. Nothing is stopping them from communicating.
"I think it's a terrible mistake. And punishing children for something they believe their mother has done. Not fair at all."
Gruffudd's Moving On
While Evans continues to struggle, ex-husband Gruffudd is quietly getting on with his life.
He re-married earlier this year to new wife Bianca Wallace, who has filed a restraining order against Evans, and his latest movie Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, banked an impressive $403million worldwide.
Evans blames Gruffudd for her financial struggles, which have become so desperate she resorted to repurposing a GoFundMe account – originally set up to help pay for her divorce – to help find a place to live.
Gruffudd agreed to pay Evans $3,000 per month in child support and $1,500 a month in spousal support in September last year.
However, Evans has claimed the $4,500 fee was not sufficient to live in L.A., and that money raised from the sale of her and Gruffudd's old marital home has slowly dwindled away – citing legal fees for her money woes.
In March, The Vampire Diaries star slammed Ioan in a court filing for saying he "does not really believe" she was facing eviction and that she secretly had the money to pay for it, saying it was an effort "to make him look bad."
Evans and Gruffudd married seven years after co-starring in 102 Dalmatians, tying the knot in Mexico in 2007 during an intimate service attended by close friends and family who had "travelled from all over the world for it."
They welcomed their first daughter Ella in 2009 before Elsie arrived four years later.
But in January 2021, the pair announced their separation, and it was New Jersey-born Evans, who was brought up in the UK, who revealed the news in a typically blunt style, kick-starting their public feud.
She wrote: "Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week.
"Me and our young daughters are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me'. I'm so sorry."