Hollywood's Nastiest Split Takes Yet Another Brutal Turn as 'Homeless' Actress Alice Evans' 'Vicious Game Plan' is Revealed After Ioan Gruffudd Split

Evans' latest highly personal social media offload was the revelation she’s now homeless and the actress even resorted to begging her 95,000 Instagram followers for a place for her and two daughters to stay.

Many of her fans offered up accommodation, even as far as Mexico and Ireland, but Evans replied claiming she cannot leave Los Angeles "without authorisation."

She also revealed "both sets of grandparents estranged themselves from my girls" when quizzed why her family aren't supporting her.

Evans explained: "It breaks my heart. It would be perfectly possible to take sides against me whilst retaining a relationship with my kids.

"They both have their own phones that I have vowed to never touch. Nothing is stopping them from communicating.

"I think it's a terrible mistake. And punishing children for something they believe their mother has done. Not fair at all."