Home > Photos > Ioan Gruffudd

PHOTOS: Alice Evans Moves Out Of Home After She Begged Fans For Money Following Nasty Divorce From Ioan Gruffudd

Split photo of Ioan Gruffudd, Alice Evans
Source: MEGA

Alice Evans moved of the home she once shared with ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd.

June 2 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Alice Evans has moved out of the California home she once shared with ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mere weeks ago, Evans, 54, confessed she was "embarrassed" but had no other choice but to launch a GoFundMe due to her "dire" financial situation amid her contentious legal battle.

Evans' fundraiser was successful – and the Vampire Diaries star raised over $18,000 of desperately needed funds, which she used to rent a home for herself and the couple's two young daughters, Elsie, 11, and Ella, 7.

Evans Packs Up La Jolla Home

alice evans moves out divorce
Source: MEGA

Evans was seen overseeing a moving crew at the residence she previously shared with her ex-husband.

Following Evan's most recent update, the actress was seen in full moving mode over the weekend.

The 54-year-old was dressed in black athletic gear and was seen near a moving truck, which appeared to be packed with boxes and personal items.

Evans' move aligned with the timeline she gave fans in her GoFundMe update.

A Desperate Plea to Fans

alice evans moves out divorce
Source: MEGA

Evans asked fans for donations to help cover moving costs and getting set up in a new home.

On May 21, Evans announced: "Quick update. The donations have allowed us to afford a moving truck and a person to help us move all our furniture into storage next Saturday.

"This is amazing because my main worry was having to abandon it here. Looking for temporary accommodation after that and will keep you posted."

She added: "I am so incredibly grateful and humbled by your generosity. I cannot explain how low things got last Wednesday when I reached out. I am unbelievably appreciative and forever indebted to you all. Thank you."

Financial Struggles

alice evans moves out divorce
Source: MEGA

Evans confessed she was 'embarrassed' to set up the GoFundMe but had no other choice.

In her plea for fan's help, Evans confessed in the GoFundMe's bio that it has been a "struggle to keep my two girls healthy and happy and a roof over their heads" amid her ongoing legal battle with the Fantastic Four star.

Evans said the funds raised would go towards covering "moving costs and deposit," adding, "We have found such lovely little places – tiny, but they felt like home."

She added: "We don't need much. I am selling most of my stuff and have jobs lined up to keep us on our feet.

"We just need that extra bit to get us over the finish line. To be able to present a cash payment upfront that will get us in the door."

Gruffudd Asks Court to Enforce the Sale of Property

alice evans moves out divorce
Source: MEGA

Gruffudd previously asked the court to enforce the sale of the La Jolla home his ex-wife and daughters were living in.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Evans and Gruffudd have been locked in a heated court battle since they split in 2021. The former couple finalized their divorce in July 2023 but have continued to duke it out in court.

In a court filing, Gruffudd asked the judge to enforce the sale of the La Jolla home his ex-wife had been living in "rent-free" for more than two years.

Gruffudd said he has been paying the $6,750 mortgage, as well as the property tax and insurance, and could no longer continue to foot the bill.

He noted in the filing: "The rent for my apartment is $3,400 per month; I live there with my girlfriend, who has been paying the majority of our living expenses, and all of our rent since September 2022 due to my financial circumstances.

"I have explained these financial circumstances to Alice and have asked her numerous times since we separated, through counsel, to help financially and to agree to sell the La Jolla residence ... but Alice has not agreed to my requests."

ioan gruffudd ex wife alice evans cocaine children divorce battle
Source: MEGA

Gruffudd said he could no longer continue to pay for the expenses of the home.

Evans has long claimed she's in financial distress and would be homeless if she was forced to vacate the property, which prompted her GoFundMe page.

A source reportedly said of her move out: "Alice is packing up, and it's been a devastating period.

"She is very sad that she and the children have to move out, but there was no option."

