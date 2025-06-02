PHOTOS: Alice Evans Moves Out Of Home After She Begged Fans For Money Following Nasty Divorce From Ioan Gruffudd

Alice Evans has moved out of the California home she once shared with ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mere weeks ago, Evans, 54, confessed she was "embarrassed" but had no other choice but to launch a GoFundMe due to her "dire" financial situation amid her contentious legal battle.

Evans' fundraiser was successful – and the Vampire Diaries star raised over $18,000 of desperately needed funds, which she used to rent a home for herself and the couple's two young daughters, Elsie, 11, and Ella, 7.