Ioan Gruffudd Accuses Ex-wife Alice Evans of Offering Cocaine to Their Children — as Hollywood's Ugliest Divorce Battle Spirals: 'She Left the Door Open for a Drug Dealer'

The allegations were made as Gruffudd seeks to extend a restraining order against the actress, claiming a pattern of harassment, instability, and dangerous behavior.

The 50-year-old actor stated that in July 2020, he received panicked calls and text messages from daughters Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11, alleging that their mother was "openly consuming cocaine".

The court filings further claim that while Gruffudd was speaking to the girls via FaceTime, he witnessed Evans attempting to offer them the Class A drug. The legal documents also allege that Evans, 55, had left the door to the family home unlocked so a drug dealer could enter, according to the children.