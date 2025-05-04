Your tip
Ioan Gruffudd

Ioan Gruffudd Accuses Ex-wife Alice Evans of Offering Cocaine to Their Children — as Hollywood's Ugliest Divorce Battle Spirals: 'She Left the Door Open for a Drug Dealer'

Ioan Gruffudd accused his wife of offering their daughter's cocaine.

May 4 2025

The bitter divorce battle between actor Ioan Gruffudd and ex-wife Alice Evans has taken a dark and shocking new turn, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In newly filed court documents, Gruffudd – best known for his roles in Fantastic Four and Titanic – has accused Evans of attempting to give their two daughters cocaine and allowing a drug dealer into their home by leaving the door unlocked.

Gruffudd split from Evans in 2021.

The allegations were made as Gruffudd seeks to extend a restraining order against the actress, claiming a pattern of harassment, instability, and dangerous behavior.

The 50-year-old actor stated that in July 2020, he received panicked calls and text messages from daughters Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11, alleging that their mother was "openly consuming cocaine".

The court filings further claim that while Gruffudd was speaking to the girls via FaceTime, he witnessed Evans attempting to offer them the Class A drug. The legal documents also allege that Evans, 55, had left the door to the family home unlocked so a drug dealer could enter, according to the children.

Ioan Gruffudd's bitter divorce battle with Alice Evans has taken an ugly turn.

Gruffudd's court declaration paints a deeply disturbing picture of life inside the home following the couple's separation.

This isn't the first incident that Gruffudd has documented in his filings.

He alleges that Evans repeatedly violated a restraining order issued in August 2022. In one particularly shocking incident, she allegedly stormed into a private parent-teacher meeting at their child's school, despite confirmation that she was not scheduled to attend.

The actor claimed: "My private meeting with my child's teacher was in progress when Evans stormed into the classroom. I went into a state of shock."

Alice Evans has been accused of violating the restraining order against her.

Tensions between the former couple have escalated further in recent years. In 2023, Gruffudd claimed Evans taunted him and his current wife, Bianca Wallace, by honking her car horn, waving, and flipping them off while driving past as they walked their dog.

Gruffudd said in court documents: "She made a U-turn to confront us."

The Liar actor's claims are supported by Linda Blank, a former manager of both actors' fan clubs, who submitted a sworn witness statement. In it, Blank alleged Evans told her she would publicly accuse Gruffudd of using sex workers and being a drug addict in an attempt to "ruin his reputation".

Blank claimed the actress even asked her to post the lies online – which she refused to do.

Meanwhile, Evans insisted she's been left financially destitute.

Gruffudd with his fiancee Bianca Wallace.

Evans recently claimed on Instagram that she and her daughters are facing eviction from their Los Angeles rental and have "no way of renting even the cheapest room in the city".

Legal papers reveal she launched a GoFundMe, begging for help – even though Gruffudd alleges she had $86,000 in her accounts at the time.

The former couple met on the set of 102 Dalmatians, married in 2007, and finalized their divorce in July 2023.

One top Hollywood source told RadarOnline.com: "What began as a Hollywood love story has now become one of Tinseltown's ugliest legal feuds."

