Ioan Gruffudd's Father's Day Baby News Sends Spurned Ex Alice Evans into Tailspin as She Fights Homelessness

Alice Evans is sick over her ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd's Father's Day post.

June 16 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Ioan Gruffudd took some time on Father's Day to reveal to the world he is expecting a baby with his wife, Bianca Wallace, but the news is said to have rocked his ex-wife Alice Evans' life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Gruffudd and Evans parted ways four years ago, but the 56-year-old has not stopped calling out the Fantastic Four actor as she attempts to survive through her homelessness.

'A Real Gut Punch'

alice evans moves out divorce
Source: MEGA

Evans has been struggling financially following her split from Gruffudd.

Earlier this year, Gruffudd tied the knot with his new wife, which seemed to get under Evans' skin, and it only got worse after the movie star announced he will be a dad again, according to insiders.

"Alice will be ­absolutely fuming over this," a source close to Evans said. "She’s made no secret of the fact she’s destitute looking after the two kids, so to have him rub how well he’s doing in her face is a real gut-punch.

"For Ioan to not only break the news like that, but do it on Father’s Day . . . it’s yet another horribly upsetting saga for her to deal with."

In the caption to his post, Gruffudd wrote: "Baby Gruffudd poppin’ out to say hello!"

iambiancawallacebaby pic ioan gruffod
Source: @iambiancawallace/instagram

On Father's Day 2025, Gruffudd announced he is expecting a child with his new wife, Bianca Wallace.

The former couple, who filed for divorce in March 2021 after saying their "I dos" in 2007, share two daughters: Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11.

Since their divorce, Gruffudd and Evans' breakdown has played out in the public eye, with the actor winning a restraining order against his ex-spouse following numerous social media posts she made about him, including a claim he told her "he would leave if I gained weight."

However, Gruffudd didn't stand down as he then accused Evans of "child abuse" for allegedly not taking his daughters to all their therapy ­sessions.

Evans' Financial Issues

ioan gruffudds fiancee accuses alice evans of stalking harassment
Source: MEGA

The 'Fantastic Four' actor previously accused his ex-wife of 'child abuse,' after she slammed him on social media.

The back-and-forth got so nasty their daughter, Ella, just 13 at the time, applied for a restraining order against her father, but it was denied by a judge.

Amid the drama, Evans has struggled to find work again, claiming earlier this year that she and her kids will end up living on the streets due to a lack of funds.

Just a few weeks ago, Evans kicked off a GoFundMe and confessed she was "embarrassed" but had no other choice but to beg for help due to her "dire" financial situation amid her contentious legal battle.

The Lost star's fundraiser was successful, as it raised over $18,000, which she used to rent a home for herself and her kids.

ioan grufford alice evans pp
Source: MEGA

The pair officially divorced in 2023, but their back-and-forth has continued.

While Evans and her two girls struggle to keep their heads above water, Gruffudd has continued to show off his happy life, posting photos with Wallace while living it up in luxurious locations.

"Alice knows every baby is a blessing, and as a devoted mother herself, she understands how joyous a first baby is. But this will cut her deep," the new source continued.

"Her kids are her top priority, and to her, this just looks like they’re moving lower down the pecking order."

Evans has been open about her rocky post-marriage relationship with Gruffudd, especially when it comes to the money spent on the divorce.

"If you don’t know divorce court, you simply cannot know how much money is wasted," she previously said. Earlier this year, Evans made headlines when she confessed to her living situation.

She wrote at the time: "We may be on the verge of being thrown out of our current home, but I am working like heck to stop it from happening and to keep my girls happy and healthy."

Amid the divorce battle, another insider said of Gruffudd's headspace: "Ioan’s only wish is to spend more time with his children, and he’s already gone to court to fight for them.

"Despite Alice’s efforts to freeze him out, he wants nothing more than to keep them in his life and out of this sad tug of war."

