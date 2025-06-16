Ioan Gruffudd's Father's Day Baby News Sends Spurned Ex Alice Evans into Tailspin as She Fights Homelessness

Earlier this year, Gruffudd tied the knot with his new wife, which seemed to get under Evans' skin, and it only got worse after the movie star announced he will be a dad again, according to insiders.

"Alice will be ­absolutely fuming over this," a source close to Evans said. "She’s made no secret of the fact she’s destitute looking after the two kids, so to have him rub how well he’s doing in her face is a real gut-punch.

"For Ioan to not only break the news like that, but do it on Father’s Day . . . it’s yet another horribly upsetting saga for her to deal with."

In the caption to his post, Gruffudd wrote: "Baby Gruffudd poppin’ out to say hello!"