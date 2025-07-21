EXCLUSIVE: How Sami Sheen Is ‘Obsessed’ With Her Boobs — After OnlyFans Model Revealed Raunchy Reason She's Having Second Thoughts About Having Her Implants Removed

Sami Sheen is on a torturous journey with her boobs, RadarOnline.com can reveal. "I’m all for putting your health first, but maybe I should wait until after Halloween to get my knockers removed," the 21-year-old OnlyFans model recently said on TikTok, joking about her unexpected hesitation over removing her breast implants. The daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen revealed she’s reconsidering her plan as she wants to channel the iconic Baywatch star Pamela Anderson for the holiday, a look she’s never been able to pull off until now.

Source: @samisheen/instagram Sami is all her boobs these days, with insiders claiming she's 'obsessed.'

But a source told us: "Sami has become totally fixated on her boobs, they have become a proper obsession. She doesn’t know whether to stay the same or go bigger or smaller, and it is all linked to considerations for her fans online. "She’s all over the place, and putting off having her implants removed so she can dress like Pamela Anderson is just ridiculous." Sami got her implants in 2022 but recently shared that she’s been struggling with "the weirdest symptoms" for nearly two years, which she attributes to Breast Implant Illness. Despite her health concerns, she is torn between doing what's best for her body and indulging in a long-held Halloween fantasy. Breast Implant Illness is not officially recognized as a medical diagnosis, but it describes a collection of symptoms that many women with implants report, including fatigue, brain fog, joint pain, and mood disturbances.

Source: @samisheen/instagram The 21-year-old is believed to want to look like Pamela Anderson from her 'Baywatch' days.

Sami has been experiencing allergies, vertigo, rashes, mood swings, dry eyes, acne, headaches, and sensitivity to temperature changes since getting the procedure. She wrote on Instagram: "BII often mimics certain autoimmune diseases, but I’m certain it's my implants because these symptoms started almost immediately after getting them done." In a candid Instagram Story, Sami explained: "I’ve been experiencing health issues for nearly 2 years now with the weirdest symptoms and finally discovered that I have breast implant illness. I don’t know how I haven’t figured this out sooner, but I’m so glad to finally have an answer. "I’m hoping to get them removed ASAP so I can start feeling better. Please let me know if you know of any good explant surgeons near LA."

Source: @samisheen/instagram She admitted she has Breast implant illness (BII).

While she has been clear about prioritizing her health, Sami also revealed the emotional struggle of going back to her natural body shape after having implants. She shared a bikini photo taken before her surgery and admitted: "It’s definitely going to be hard going back to this size, not only physically but mentally. I don’t want to at all, but I know I’ll feel so much better once they are out, so I guess it’s worth it." Insiders close to Sami suggest the decision is particularly difficult given her age and the pressure she faces in the public eye. One source said: "She’s caught between prioritizing her health and wanting to enjoy this fun opportunity, dressing as Pamela Anderson has always been a dream, and the implants help her achieve that look." Sami’s revelations come amid growing conversations about the potential risks of breast implants and increasing awareness of BII, a condition that continues to spark debate in medical circles.

Source: @samisheen/instagram Sami is now 'prioritizing her health,' according to sources.

