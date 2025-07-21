Meghan Markle Sparked Panic Within Royal Family Over Plans to ‘Outshine’ the Queen and ‘Didn’t Understand’ Why the Late Monarch 'Always Had to Come First’

Speaking to Quinn, a former Courtier for Elizabeth said: "Elizabeth always had to be the center and focus of everything the Royal Family did, and I don't think Meghan understood why they had to make her do things she didn't want to do.

"She didn't understand that when you join the Royal Family, you don't do as you please, you do as you're told. In a sense, you become a servant of the family."

Quinn added that Meghan "undoubtedly felt constrained" by the Royal Family and that she and Harry needed to "do their own thing without consulting the big royal machine."

According to royal author Valentine Low, it was Meghan's yearning to monetize her royal title that led to "Megxit."