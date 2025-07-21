Your tip
Epstein Accuser Claims She Met Trump in Evil Sicko's Office During 'Troubling Encounter' Which Pedo Told Prez 'She's Not For You'

Split photo of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

A Jeffrey Epstein accuser has claimed she met Donald Trump in 1995 while in Manhattan.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 21 2025, Updated 10:43 a.m. ET



A Jeffrey Epstein accuser has claimed she met Donald Trump in the sick pedophile's office during a "troubling encounter."

RadarOnline.com can reveal how Maria Farmer's alleged meeting with the president occurred in 1995 as she was preparing to work for Epstein in his Manhattan office.

'She's Not Here For You'

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly had several photos of Donald Trump in his safe.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly had several photos of Donald Trump in his safe.

During the alleged encounter with Trump, Farmer told the New York Times how late one night, Epstein unexpectedly called her to his office in a building in Manhattan, and she arrived wearing running shorts.

Shortly after, Trump allegedly arrived in his business suit, and according to Farmer, the president started to gravitate towards her and "stare" at her legs.

Epstein allegedly told Trump before leaving the room: "No, no. She’s not here for you."

Farmer claimed she heard Trump make a comment about her age and allegedly thought she was 16 years old.

Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019.

Despite Farmer claiming she felt "scared" during the encounter, she added she didn't have any other interactions with Trump and did not see him engage in any inappropriate behavior.

Following Farmer's claims, the White House debunked her allegations, with the White House communications director, Steven Cheung, stating: "The president was never in his office.

"The fact is that the president kicked him out of his club for being a creep."

Trump's Friendship With Epstein

The president once labeled the sex predator a 'terrific guy.'
Source: MEGA

The president once labeled the sex predator a 'terrific guy.'

In the midst of a very chaotic time for the Trump administration, more details surrounding his alleged friendship with Epstein have been emerging following the ongoing dilemma with the files not being released.

Before Trump returned to the White House for his second term, he vowed to release the files after becoming president once more.

However, the president seems to have changed his mind, and now, after not releasing more files, he is begging his supporters to "move on" from Epstein.

Amid the ongoing backlash, Trump railed on his Truth Social platform, blaming the never-ending interest in the case on Democrats.

"These Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at; it’s all they have," Trump cried. "They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates.

"Also, unlike Republicans, they stick together like glue. Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls---' hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years."

Rumors About The List

The DOJ claimed the 'client list' would be released after the 'FBI entered a new era.'
Source: MEGA

The DOJ claimed the 'client list' would be released after the 'FBI entered a new era.'

Earlier this year, the DOJ claimed the "client list" would be released after the "FBI entered a new era," with FBI Director Kash Patel saying: “There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued."

In an interview with Fox News, United States Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed they would be releasing the "client list," and at the time, it was "sitting" on her desk "to review."

Then, a few months later, it was reported the Epstein client list "doesn't exist."

The drastic change in stories has left MAGA voters speculating the real reason Trump won't release the list is because he is on it.

On Tuesday, July 15, he faced questions about the disgusting pedophile and if his name appears in any of the files, to which he said "no, no."

