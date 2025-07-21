Epstein Accuser Claims She Met Trump in Evil Sicko's Office During 'Troubling Encounter' Which Pedo Told Prez 'She's Not For You'

During the alleged encounter with Trump, Farmer told the New York Times how late one night, Epstein unexpectedly called her to his office in a building in Manhattan, and she arrived wearing running shorts.

Shortly after, Trump allegedly arrived in his business suit, and according to Farmer, the president started to gravitate towards her and "stare" at her legs.

Epstein allegedly told Trump before leaving the room: "No, no. She’s not here for you."

Farmer claimed she heard Trump make a comment about her age and allegedly thought she was 16 years old.