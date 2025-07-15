Epstein Fallout: FBI 2IC Dan Bongino 'Still in Limbo' as Trump Fumes and JD Vance 'Seeks to Play Mediator' — 'Relationship With the White House Has Become Basically Untenable'
Dan Bongino's role as Deputy FBI Director is still up in the air as his relationship with President Trump is said to be tearing at the seams, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bongino reportedly showed up to work on Monday, July 15, despite having a fallout with Attorney General Pam Bondi after she closed the book on the Jeffrey Epstein files, which led social media to explode at the thought of the administration not being on the same page.
Will He Stay Or Will He Go?
According to sources, no one at the Justice Department had spoken to the FBI's second in command in days, after he hinted he was not interested in moving forward with his position as long as Bondi was at the helm.
However, the apparent threat is said to have left Trump losing it, with many in his inner circle believing Bongino had burned all his bridges. But Vice President JD Vance is now believed to have spent the weekend doing all he can to repair their relationship.
Another insider claimed Bongino's relationship with the White House is "basically untenable," and some believe he won't stick around much longer.
'I Think He's In Good Shape'
Trump also isn't quite sure if Bongino will be with his team long term. On Sunday, July 13, the controversial president was asked if he was still the FBI's deputy director, to which is responded, "I think so."
He added: "I spoke to him today. Dan Bongino is a very good guy. I’ve known him a long time. I’ve done his show many, many times. And he sounded terrific, actually, no, I think he’s in good shape."
FBI Director Kash Patel previously said he is also not looking to resign, after it was made clear Trump was livid over how he handled the Epstein drama.
White House Falling Apart?
Amid all the noise, insiders close to the situation think Trump now wants to put the fire out as his loyal MAGA supporters were left fuming over the Epstein fallout.
The 79-year-old is said to have told his team to let the story die down, with many accusing him of trying to "distract" the public with nonsense, including calling out Rosie O'Donnell.
In a recent statement, White House spokesman Harrison Fields praised Bongino, Patel, and Bondi, and said: "Attorney General Bondi, Director Patel, Deputy Director Bongino, and the countless other heroes of our law enforcement community are dedicated to executing President Trump’s agenda of protecting civil rights, safeguarding communities, holding criminals accountable, and defending victims.
"This work will continue in lockstep and with unprecedented success."
MAGA Drama
However, many within Trump's circle seem to be losing patience with the administration, as GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene demanded "transparency" and warned the issue could stoke "significant" blowback from the right wing of the party.
"It’s just a red line that it crosses for many people," she said.
Tucker Carlson, not one to mince words, also suggested Bondi is doing all she can to cover crimes that may have been committed by members of the intelligence community.
"The current DOJ under Pam Bondi is covering up crimes, very serious crimes by their own description," Carlson said on his podcast. "Intel services are at the very center of this story, U.S. and Israeli, and they're being protected."
Trump's former best friend, Elon Musk, who also claimed the former reality star is on the Epstein list, has not been shy about spouting his opinion, claiming that Epstein's ex-partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, won't be talking about his awful deeds anytime soon.
"She will say she has nothing (of course)," the Tesla boss said on X. "The consequences of revealing anything would be negative for her."
An insider close to the jailed former madam claims that while she has not been offered any sort of "plea deal," she is "more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story."