Prince Harry 'Forcefully Denies' He Leaked Details of 'Peace Summit' With The King's Top Aide

Prince Harry's team has denied being behind the leaked details of the "peace summit" held with King Charles' aides, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Aides representing Harry, 40, and Charles, 76, were spotted meeting at a private club in London earlier this week – and insiders said the event marked a "significant moment" in the path toward reconciliation for the father and son.

While the peace talks appeared to represent a light at the end of the tunnel in the longstanding feud between Harry and Charles, reporting on details of the meeting has sparked fresh drama.