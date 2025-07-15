Prince Harry 'Forcefully Denies' He Leaked Details of 'Peace Summit' With The King's Top Aide
Prince Harry's team has denied being behind the leaked details of the "peace summit" held with King Charles' aides, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Aides representing Harry, 40, and Charles, 76, were spotted meeting at a private club in London earlier this week – and insiders said the event marked a "significant moment" in the path toward reconciliation for the father and son.
While the peace talks appeared to represent a light at the end of the tunnel in the longstanding feud between Harry and Charles, reporting on details of the meeting has sparked fresh drama.
Harry's Denial
A mole from either Harry or Charles' camps seemingly tipped off UK outlets, leading to widely distributed photographs of the aides arriving at the members-only club and later having a cup of tea together.
Sources close to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, said the couple were "frustrated" the moment was caught on camera.
While Harry has long shared his grievances about the crown's relationship with the UK press, including allegations of stories being planted about him and Markle, his team's denial stopped short of accusing Charles' representatives of being behind the leak.
Blame Game
Meanwhile, a prominent UK outlet quoted royal biographer Phil Dampier, suggesting the Duke of Sussex was indeed the person who tipped off the meeting to "portray himself as the one who is trying to patch things up."
The meeting was said to be hosted by Charles' press secretary Tobyn Andreae, who previously worked as a senior editorial executive at the Daily Mail before assuming his post as the monarch's press officer.
Aides met at the Royal Overseas League, where Charles is the patron and a member. The monarch is said to favor the spot for meetings due to its close walking distance to his home and office, Clarence House.
'Dangerous' Camilla
Drama over the leaked meeting details follows previous claims from Harry about his step-mother, Queen Camilla, manipulating the press to her advantage.
In his bombshell memoir Spare, Harry claimed Camilla "sacrificed me on her personal PR altar" and branded her "dangerous."
While on a press tour for his book, Harry said: "That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press.
"There was open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street."
Impact of Prince William's Absence
As Harry and Charles' camps duel over which side shared details of the "peace talk," royal insiders said the meeting "means very little" without Prince William's involvement, especially as rumors swirl about the monarch gearing up to hand over the throne to his oldest son as his cancer was deemed "incurable."
A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "This whole summit means very little without Prince William at the table.
"You can patch things up with your father – but until the brothers speak, nothing truly changes."
Another insider added: "This wasn’t progress – it was PR. The real wound is between Harry and William."