EXCLUSIVE: Radar Rips Lid Off Sordid Depths of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew's Sickening Friendship After Royal is Astonishingly 'Cleared' of Links to Pedophile by FBI 

Andrew was friends both before and after Epstein's conviction , and the financier's sex-trafficking accuser, Virginia Giuffre , went to her grave insisting the British royal sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

The FBI may have cleared Britain's Prince Andrew of any involvement in Jeffrey Epstein 's alleged sex crimes, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal does indeed have a long, sordid history with the sex offender.

Andrew divorced Ferguson in 1996 and began living it up as one of the world’s most eligible bachelors – allegedly welcoming Epstein and his harem into his life.

Howard writes: "Epstein came into Prince Andrew’s life because (Epstein's partner and lover) Ghislaine Maxwell 'became friendly' with his scandal-scarred ex-wife Sarah Ferguson , Duchess of York.

In his explosive tell-all book, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales , investigative reporter Dylan Howard reveals Andrew's relationship with Epstein stretched back to 1998.

Epstein is believed to have killed himself in prison.

According to Howard, "Randy Andy," as the prince would be nicknamed, soon became a client of Epstein's, and Maxwell introduced him to a teenage Giuffre.

She would later tell a reporter for The National Enquirer: "(Ghislaine) asked Andrew how old he thought I was. He guessed 17. They all kind of laughed about it, and Ghislaine made a joke that I was getting 'too old' for Jeffrey."

Roberts alleged her first encounter with Prince Andrew took place at Ghislaine’s London home.

"He was groping me. He touched my breasts. He touched my ass," she claimed. "He was not my type, but I’d been trained not only to not show my emotions, but to do what (was) wanted."

She continued: "He proceeded to make love to me. He wasn’t rude. It wasn’t like rape, but it wasn’t like love, either. It was more like, 'I’m getting my business done.'"