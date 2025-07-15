Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Radar Rips Lid Off Sordid Depths of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew's Sickening Friendship After Royal is Astonishingly 'Cleared' of Links to Pedophile by FBI 

Prince Andrew has been cleared by the FBI of connections to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

July 15 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

The FBI may have cleared Britain's Prince Andrew of any involvement in Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex crimes, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal does indeed have a long, sordid history with the sex offender.

Andrew was friends both before and after Epstein's conviction, and the financier's sex-trafficking accuser, Virginia Giuffre, went to her grave insisting the British royal sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Andrew reportedly met Epstein in 1998.

In his explosive tell-all book, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, investigative reporter Dylan Howard reveals Andrew's relationship with Epstein stretched back to 1998.

Howard writes: "Epstein came into Prince Andrew’s life because (Epstein's partner and lover) Ghislaine Maxwell 'became friendly' with his scandal-scarred ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

"Fergie introduced Ghislaine to Prince Andrew and then Ghislaine introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein."

Andrew divorced Ferguson in 1996 and began living it up as one of the world’s most eligible bachelors – allegedly welcoming Epstein and his harem into his life.

'Randy Andy'

Epstein is believed to have killed himself in prison.

According to Howard, "Randy Andy," as the prince would be nicknamed, soon became a client of Epstein's, and Maxwell introduced him to a teenage Giuffre.

She would later tell a reporter for The National Enquirer: "(Ghislaine) asked Andrew how old he thought I was. He guessed 17. They all kind of laughed about it, and Ghislaine made a joke that I was getting 'too old' for Jeffrey."

Roberts alleged her first encounter with Prince Andrew took place at Ghislaine’s London home.

"He was groping me. He touched my breasts. He touched my ass," she claimed. "He was not my type, but I’d been trained not only to not show my emotions, but to do what (was) wanted."

She continued: "He proceeded to make love to me. He wasn’t rude. It wasn’t like rape, but it wasn’t like love, either. It was more like, 'I’m getting my business done.'"

Sordid Sex Stories

Andrew seen here with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to Roberts, there was another, equally terrifying encounter, one that began with the prince arriving "smiling ear-to-ear."

“He looked like a kid whose parents were taking him to Disney World," she said. "I took him upstairs to the 'dungeon.'

“He was fondling me, and we undressed, and he lay on the table face down. I did my normal routine, which was to start with the feet, up the calves, tickling the thighs, up the buttocks, up the back. On this occasion, I don’t think I made it up to his shins when he flipped over.

Another of Andrew's alleged conquests told Howard the prince used a puppet of himself to grope her breasts.

"He thought it was funny because it was him."

Andrew's Denials

Giuffre committed suicide in April.

Buckingham Palace has strongly disputed Roberts' claims, as has Andrew, who only addressed the allegations by saying: "I just wish to reiterate and to reaffirm the statements which have already been made on my behalf by Buckingham Palace.

"My focus is on my work."

Earlier this month, the FBI formally ended its investigation into Andrew. His main accuser, Giuffre, shockingly committed suicide,

With the investigation seemingly closed, Andrew recently announced the end of his self-imposed travel ban and is now free to resume his playboy lifestyle.

Palace insiders say a relieved Andrew has exclaimed: "It feels like justice in a way."

