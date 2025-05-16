EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Victims' Panic Over 'Kill List' — They Fear They're Next After Virginia Giuffre 'Suicide'
Jeffrey Epstein victims are left panicking over a "kill list" following the "suicide" of Virginia Giuffre.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the shocking and sudden death of Epstein's very outspoken accuser has left hundreds of his other victims worried about their future.
Virginia Giuffre's 'Suicide'
In late April, it was announced Giuffre "lost her life to suicide" just weeks after claiming she had "days to live" following a horrific bus crash.
Giuffre's family released a statement following her shocking death, saying: "It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia.
"She lost her life to suicide after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.
"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors.
"Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure."
It continued: "The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily. It was when she held her newborn daughter in her arms that Virginia realized she had to fight back against those who had abused her and so many others.
"There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia. She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit.
"In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels."
Dad's Chilling Theory
Following the news and announcement, her father, Sky Roberts, pushed back on the "suicide" theory.
He said: "No way. It’s just, it’s impossible. And then for them to say that she committed suicide, there’s no way that she did. Somebody got to her.”
This theory has left many other victims fearing for their lives.
A Florida attorney Spencer Kuvin, who has represented several Epstein victims, claimed survivors are now terrified remaining members of the sex trafficking ring are out to get them.
Kuvin said: "Until there is a final resolution to the investigation of Virginia’s death, they are worried, and I think it’s reasonable for anyone to be concerned.
"All the victims that came forward at the time were concerned about their safety. Those concerns were validated, given the fact that security forces were following them and investigators were questioning their family and friends. It made the victims very afraid."
Giuffre's Message
In 2022, Giuffre walked away with a reported $16 million in a civil lawsuit settlement with Prince Andrew after she claimed she was forced into having sex with him several times at the age of 17 – which he has denied.
During the ordeal, she wrote on social media due to the backlash she received: "I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal ... Too many evil people want to see me [quieted]."
Back in 2019, Epstein was found hanged in his New York City jail cell at age 66 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking in.
Officials insisted his cause of death was suicide.