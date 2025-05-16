EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Victims' Panic Over 'Kill List' — They Fear They're Next After Virginia Giuffre 'Suicide'

In late April, it was announced Giuffre "lost her life to suicide" just weeks after claiming she had "days to live" following a horrific bus crash.

Giuffre's family released a statement following her shocking death, saying: "It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia.

"She lost her life to suicide after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors.

"Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure."