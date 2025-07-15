EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Will Smith's Latest Slap in the Face — How Hated Ex-Hollywood Golden Boy 'Faces Going Broke' As He's Shunned From Showbiz

But those around the egomaniac tell RadarOnline.com the exact opposite may be true – as the actor’s bank balance is taking a beating while his career dries up.

Will Smith may have brazenly declared “You can’t cancel no icon” in the wake of his Slapgate scandal.

The 56-year-old Oscar winner has reportedly been struggling to stay afloat financially.

While Smith picked up the Best Actor award for King Richard that same night, the long-term fallout has left him professionally adrift and reportedly cash-strapped.

That moment – broadcast globally – stunned viewers and marked a dramatic fall from grace for one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars.

The Bad Boys star was banned from Academy events for 10 years and resigned his membership, and insiders say his earning power has taken a major hit.

A source close to Smith said: “Since the Oscars incident, the money’s been going out way faster than it’s coming in.

“Will’s still picking up some checks, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die performed decently, but it’s nowhere close to covering the kind of life he’s used to.

“He might still have more in the bank than most people in the world, but he’s got a lifestyle to match, with a massive bank of staff to maintain his house and his – now failing – brand.

“His outgoings are in danger of killing his savings with no more big movie checks on offer like the old days.”