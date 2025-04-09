EXCLUSIVE: Chris Rock 'Fuming' Will Smith is Exploiting His Oscars Assault By Mocking Slapgate in Lyrics of 'World's Worst' New Rap Tunes
Furious comic Chris Rock has branded Oscars slap foe Will Smith "arrogant and self-serving” for cashing in on his Oscars assault, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Smith has ignored calls for him to be canceled from Hollywood, and instead made an explosive comeback last week, releasing new music with lyrics that appear to mock his attack on Rock, 60.
In his new album Based on a True Story, he raps: "Will Smith is cancelled, You can’t cancel no icon" and goes on to make a joke about how he’s unlikely to be nominated for an award.
Smith, 56, also poked fun at the incident in his 2024 The Bad Boys: Ride or Die, with his character being slapped at the end of the film – a clear nod to the Oscars scandal.
A source told us: "Chris is absolutely seething over the latest antics of Will, who has been spouting off about his so-called spiritual journey.
"It’s hard not to roll your eyes when Will tries to market this changed man persona, especially after he had the audacity to make light of the slap in The Bad Boys.
"For Chris, that laugh at the incident just reveals how truly insincere Will’s apologies are. He’s convinced it’s all just a show, with Will whining about his efforts to make amends as if he’s the victim here.
"Chris can’t stand it and believes Will is merely playing the same old game – putting on a facade while remaining the arrogant, smug, self-serving guy he’s always been.
"And another thing, Will's new music is the world's worst rap!"
Rock, who was presenting at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022, made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinket Smith – comparing her shaved head to Demi Moore’s character in the 1997 film, G.I Jane.
Pinkett Smith, 53, suffers from alopecia – a condition that causes hair loss – although Rock's brother Kenny later insisted that the host had not been aware of this at the time of his joke.
After storming the Oscars stage and smacking Rock, Smith bellowed from his seat: "Keep my wife’s name out your f------ mouth."
He was later banned from attending any Oscars events for ten years and resigned his membership to the Academy.
We have told how Smith and Pinkett Smith are continuing to dismantle their monster real estate portfolio as they finally call time on the sham marriage.
Sources say they are starting to sell off their selection of homes after living apart for years as they admit matrimonial defeat, RadarOnline.com reported.
Last year, they sold a place in Baltimore – and next under the hammer for the The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor and the Girls Trip actress is a place in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles.
The couple has long owned a primary home in Calabasas, plus a home in Malibu, as well as their own separate homes, in which they have lived in on their own while still married.
Now they are putting on the market a home they have owned for the last 15 years. They have listed their Woodland Hills home that they bought in 2010, though it is believed they never lived in it, rather another family member did.
The property was purchased for $910,000, and they have listed it for $2million.
Their home sits on just 6,124 square feet of land, and the residence boasts 4,146 square feet of living space across its primary suite and additional four bedrooms. It has a Mediterranean look to it, with wood floors and high ceilings inside, plus a swimming pool and a hot tub in the backyard, as well as a small covered patio.
Though both Smith and his wife have said they live apart, their primary residence has long been a $42million Calabasas mansion sitting on 150 acres, where they raised their three children, Jaden, 26, Willow, 24, as well as Trey, 32, Smith's son with ex Sheree Zampino.