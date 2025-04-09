EXCLUSIVE: Chris Rock 'Fuming' Will Smith is Exploiting His Oscars Assault By Mocking Slapgate in Lyrics of 'World's Worst' New Rap Tunes

Smith has ignored calls for him to be canceled from Hollywood, and instead made an explosive comeback last week, releasing new music with lyrics that appear to mock his attack on Rock, 60.

Furious comic Chris Rock has branded Oscars slap foe Will Smith "arrogant and self-serving” for cashing in on his Oscars assault, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In his new album Based on a True Story, he raps: "Will Smith is cancelled, You can’t cancel no icon" and goes on to make a joke about how he’s unlikely to be nominated for an award.

Smith, 56, also poked fun at the incident in his 2024 The Bad Boys: Ride or Die, with his character being slapped at the end of the film – a clear nod to the Oscars scandal.

A source told us: "Chris is absolutely seething over the latest antics of Will, who has been spouting off about his so-called spiritual journey.

"It’s hard not to roll your eyes when Will tries to market this changed man persona, especially after he had the audacity to make light of the slap in The Bad Boys.

"For Chris, that laugh at the incident just reveals how truly insincere Will’s apologies are. He’s convinced it’s all just a show, with Will whining about his efforts to make amends as if he’s the victim here.

"Chris can’t stand it and believes Will is merely playing the same old game – putting on a facade while remaining the arrogant, smug, self-serving guy he’s always been.

"And another thing, Will's new music is the world's worst rap!"