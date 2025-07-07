Will Smith's 'Mega-Mansion' Revealed — How It Has Odd Symbols Carved in the Side and Takes Up An Entire Zipcode
Will Smith's "mega-mansion" is so huge the property takes up an entire zipcode.
RadarOnline.com can reveal details concerning the Hollywood star’s mammoth 25,000 square-foot home for the first time.
Superman-Style 'S' Markings
Located on a 150-acre compound in San Fernando Valley community of Calabasas, the actor has been working on the super home since 1997, around the time he married wife Jada Pinkett Smith, when the pair teamed up with architect Stephen Samuelson, whose work on Gene Hackman's adobe-style retreat in Santa Fe inspired them.
But with Smith and Jada now seemingly estranged since 2016, well before Smith infamously slapped Academy Awards host Chris Rock in her defense six years later, and their kids flown the nest, the 56-year-old has more than enough room to reflect.
The property has a lush and meditative interior, while its exterior is sports focused.
It also has an extension, with a curved roof and symbols that appear to be Superman-style 'S' markings, presumably standing for Smith.
Super Home
Once featured in Architectural Digest, the home draws on design inspirations from Morocco, the Middle East, Turkey and the Mediterranean.
It includes handmade woodwork and metal smithing, bespoke plaster work and stonemasonry, and warm-toned upholstery from all over the world.
Smith said: "We wanted to feel the love and labor that went into every piece of this place."
The home boasts nine bedrooms, a meditation room with a circular skylight, a professional-grade recording studio and a home cinema wing complete with a screening room, projection booth, men's and women's restrooms and what floor plans call an "accolades lounge" where guests can discuss the movie when it's over.
Other highlights include an atrium bar, tea house, crafts room, potting room, workout room and bowling alley.
For more cardio, the grounds include a sunken trampoline and tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, the latter with built-in amphitheater-style seating.
A "doggie mansion" houses the actor's beloved rottweilers.
The property also features a pool and lake with a bridge that leads to a Japanese-inspired tea house surrounded by trees
Hot-headed Smith had to renovate his Calabasas property after a basement fire in 2021 caused smoke damage.
Although family members were reportedly home at the time, nobody was hurt, several news outlets reported.
Smith's compound was briefly listed for sale for $42million in 2014 but was later yanked off the market.
Last Public Appearance
It was two years later that, as Pinkett Smith has since told Today host Hoda Kotb, she moved out of the marital home. She said she and Smith have been living "completely separate lives" ever since.
Since the incident with Rock, Smith has been photographed with his estranged wife only once since that embarrassing evening – during the Hollywood premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die in May 2024.
The couple share two adult children, Jaden and Willow, and Pinkett Smith helped raise Smith's son, Trey, from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino.
Despite their estrangement, the elder Smiths remain legally married in what Pinkett Smith described as a "life partnership."