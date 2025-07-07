Will Smith's 'Mega-Mansion' Revealed — How It Has Odd Symbols Carved in the Side and Takes Up An Entire Zipcode

Once featured in Architectural Digest, the home draws on design inspirations from Morocco, the Middle East, Turkey and the Mediterranean.

It includes handmade woodwork and metal smithing, bespoke plaster work and stonemasonry, and warm-toned upholstery from all over the world.

Smith said: "We wanted to feel the love and labor that went into every piece of this place."

The home boasts nine bedrooms, a meditation room with a circular skylight, a professional-grade recording studio and a home cinema wing complete with a screening room, projection booth, men's and women's restrooms and what floor plans call an "accolades lounge" where guests can discuss the movie when it's over.

Other highlights include an atrium bar, tea house, crafts room, potting room, workout room and bowling alley.