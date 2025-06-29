EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith's 'Creepy Intensity' Has Alienated His Old Pal Martin Lawrence So Badly Comic No Longer Wants to Do Money-Spinning 'Bad Boys 5'

Wacko Will Smith alienated most of Tinseltown when he smacked presenter Chris Rock across the chops at the Oscars, and RadarOnline.com can reveal his pal and co-star Martin Lawrence is now nixing a Bad Boys sequel because he can't stomach the slap-happy hunk's self-absorption and creepy intensity.

The troubled 56-year-old is still trying to rebuild his movie career following 2022's infamous "Slap Gate" onstage assault that earned him a 10-year ban from the Oscars.

While spurned by a host of celebs since, the real-life Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has enjoyed screen success with Lawrence, and sources said he's keen to build on that.

But his super intense attitude has worn thin on his long-suffering costar, who sidekicked him in four Bad Boys flicks over the past 30 years.