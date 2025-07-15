EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Tragic End — Singer 'May Never Record Another Note' As She 'Keeps Crying in Takes' and Is 'Too Emotional to Sing'
Dolly Parton is known for her permanent perkiness.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal grief-stricken singer may never sing another note in a recording studio – as every time she tries, she chokes with tears at the memory of her late husband, Carl Dean.
She also gets so overcome with emotion, singing isn’t an option for her anymore.
Dolly's Pain
Our insider said: “Dolly’s a mess over Carl’s death.
“Every time she takes the mic singing becomes impossible and she starts bursting into tears.
“She could go to her grave without every laying down another note if it carries on. It’s a really sad end for her.”
RadarOnline.com can also reveal our source’s info has been backed up by Parton herself.
She has said about the prospect of singing she “can’t afford the luxury of getting that emotional.”
Parton also admitted she has become too overwhelmed with grief to write or sing following Carl’s passing.
The 78-year-old country music icon opened up about her heartbreak on Khloé in Wonder Land, hosted by Khloé Kardashian, where she admitted her creative process has been derailed by her emotions.
Parton said: “My husband passed away three months ago.
“Several things I’ve wanted to start, but I can’t do it. I will later, but I’m just coming up with such wonderful, beautiful ideas. But I think I won’t finish it.”
Heartbreaking Loss
The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was left numb with devastation when Dean, her husband of more than 60 years, died in March at the age of 82.
Parton and he first met in 1964, the day she arrived in Nashville, outside the WishyWashy Laundromat, and married two years later.
The pint-sized country star announced his death in a heartfelt social media post, saying: “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”
During her podcast chat, Parton also offered more rare and detailed insights into the emotional toll Dean’s death has taken on her ability to write and perform.
Even though she is still having creative ideas, she admitted they have become too painful to pursue.
“I can’t do it right now because I’ve got so many other things that I can’t afford the luxury of getting that emotional right now,” she said. “So there are times like that, things like that that will start here a little bit, but I’ll write something else, though, if it comes. So I’m just putting that all on hold.”
Connected To God
Parton, who has churned out more than 3,000 songs in her six-decade career, added writing remains deeply spiritual for her.
She said: “I think that's one of the reasons I love to write, because I feel like I'm so connected to God right then.”
But a source close to the singer also told us even the divine joy she finds in songwriting isn’t enough to get her back in the studio as she continues to adjust to life as a widow.
They warned: “Dolly's grieving has been all-consuming. She’s tried getting back into the studio, but every time she starts, she breaks down in tears. “It’s not just writer’s block – it’s heartbreak. She may never record another note if this continues.”
Another friend of the singer said: “She’s not ruling anything out long-term, but right now, she just cries in the takes.
“The music is too closely tied to her emotions. She’s told everyone she needs space.”
Despite her current break, Parton remains committed to her fans and projects outside of music, including her philanthropic work and business ventures.
But those close to her say the impact of Dean’s death has left a gaping void in her life – which RadarOnline.com recently revealed has led her to speak to his spirit.“
She's always been incredibly strong, but this has shaken her to her core," said the source. “Carl was her anchor – her quiet, constant support. Without him, it’s like the music’s stopped."