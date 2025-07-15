EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Tragic End — Singer 'May Never Record Another Note' As She 'Keeps Crying in Takes' and Is 'Too Emotional to Sing'

She has said about the prospect of singing she “can’t afford the luxury of getting that emotional.”

Parton also admitted she has become too overwhelmed with grief to write or sing following Carl’s passing.

The 78-year-old country music icon opened up about her heartbreak on Khloé in Wonder Land, hosted by Khloé Kardashian, where she admitted her creative process has been derailed by her emotions.

Parton said: “My husband passed away three months ago.

“Several things I’ve wanted to start, but I can’t do it. I will later, but I’m just coming up with such wonderful, beautiful ideas. But I think I won’t finish it.”