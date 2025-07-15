Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Dolly Parton

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Tragic End — Singer 'May Never Record Another Note' As She 'Keeps Crying in Takes' and Is 'Too Emotional to Sing'

photo of dolly parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton has been dealing with the loss of her husband.

July 15 2025, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Dolly Parton is known for her permanent perkiness.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal grief-stricken singer may never sing another note in a recording studio – as every time she tries, she chokes with tears at the memory of her late husband, Carl Dean.

She also gets so overcome with emotion, singing isn’t an option for her anymore.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly's Pain

Article continues below advertisement
dolly partons tragic end singer may never record another note as she keeps crying
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton is known for her permanent perkiness, but her husband's death took a toll.

Article continues below advertisement

Our insider said: “Dolly’s a mess over Carl’s death.

“Every time she takes the mic singing becomes impossible and she starts bursting into tears.

“She could go to her grave without every laying down another note if it carries on. It’s a really sad end for her.”

RadarOnline.com can also reveal our source’s info has been backed up by Parton herself.

Article continues below advertisement

She has said about the prospect of singing she “can’t afford the luxury of getting that emotional.”

Parton also admitted she has become too overwhelmed with grief to write or sing following Carl’s passing.

The 78-year-old country music icon opened up about her heartbreak on Khloé in Wonder Land, hosted by Khloé Kardashian, where she admitted her creative process has been derailed by her emotions.

Parton said: “My husband passed away three months ago.

“Several things I’ve wanted to start, but I can’t do it. I will later, but I’m just coming up with such wonderful, beautiful ideas. But I think I won’t finish it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Heartbreaking Loss

Article continues below advertisement
dolly parton carl dean instagram
Source: @dollyparton/instagram

The singer-songwriter was left numb with devastation when Dean, her husband of more than 60 years, died.

Article continues below advertisement

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was left numb with devastation when Dean, her husband of more than 60 years, died in March at the age of 82.

Parton and he first met in 1964, the day she arrived in Nashville, outside the WishyWashy Laundromat, and married two years later.

The pint-sized country star announced his death in a heartfelt social media post, saying: “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

Article continues below advertisement

During her podcast chat, Parton also offered more rare and detailed insights into the emotional toll Dean’s death has taken on her ability to write and perform.

Even though she is still having creative ideas, she admitted they have become too painful to pursue.

“I can’t do it right now because I’ve got so many other things that I can’t afford the luxury of getting that emotional right now,” she said. “So there are times like that, things like that that will start here a little bit, but I’ll write something else, though, if it comes. So I’m just putting that all on hold.”

Article continues below advertisement

Connected To God

READ MORE ON Celebrity
photo of Jen Aniston

EXCLUSIVE: Secret of Jennifer Aniston's Romance Revealed — How 'Lonely' Actress Turned to One A-List Matchmaker to Make It Happen

photo of kim kardashian and trump

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian for President! How Reality Star Wants to Plonk Her Bubble Butt in the Oval Office

Article continues below advertisement
dolly partons tragic end singer may never record another note as she keeps crying
Source: MEGA

She has churned out more than 3,000 songs in her six-decade career.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Parton, who has churned out more than 3,000 songs in her six-decade career, added writing remains deeply spiritual for her.

She said: “I think that's one of the reasons I love to write, because I feel like I'm so connected to God right then.”

But a source close to the singer also told us even the divine joy she finds in songwriting isn’t enough to get her back in the studio as she continues to adjust to life as a widow.

They warned: “Dolly's grieving has been all-consuming. She’s tried getting back into the studio, but every time she starts, she breaks down in tears. “It’s not just writer’s block – it’s heartbreak. She may never record another note if this continues.”

Article continues below advertisement
dolly parton ozempic ai earthquake death pp
Source: MEGA

Despite her current break, Parton remains committed to her fans.

Another friend of the singer said: “She’s not ruling anything out long-term, but right now, she just cries in the takes.

“The music is too closely tied to her emotions. She’s told everyone she needs space.”

Despite her current break, Parton remains committed to her fans and projects outside of music, including her philanthropic work and business ventures.

But those close to her say the impact of Dean’s death has left a gaping void in her life – which RadarOnline.com recently revealed has led her to speak to his spirit.“

She's always been incredibly strong, but this has shaken her to her core," said the source. “Carl was her anchor – her quiet, constant support. Without him, it’s like the music’s stopped."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.