Dolly Parton's Sad Last Days: Country Icon, 79, Admits She’s Put Career 'On Hold' — Too Devastated to Write Music After Husband's Death

Parton said: "I can’t do it right now 'cause I got so many other things that I can't afford the luxury of, you know, of getting emotional right now."

Admitting she is "stalled," she added: "I'll write something else, though, if it comes. I'm just putting that all on hold."

In the wake of Dean's death, Parton released a soaring ballad, If You Hadn't Been There.

The singer announced the release of her single on Instagram and revealed the artwork, an old photo showing her standing up behind Dean and wrapping her arms around her neck while beaming for the camera.