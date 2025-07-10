Your tip
Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's Sad Last Days: Country Icon, 79, Admits She’s Put Career 'On Hold' — Too Devastated to Write Music After Husband's Death

picture of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton has revealed she's put her music career 'on hold' following the death of her husband of 59 years, Carl Dean.

July 10 2025, Published 8:43 a.m. ET

Dolly Parton has sparked retirement fears after admitting she's put her career "on hold" following the death of her husband of 59 years.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the country icon, 79, remains too devastated to return to the studio and feels unable to resume recording any new music since Carl Dean’s passing in March.

'I Can't Do It Right Now'

Embedded Image
Source: DOLLYPARTON.COM

The veteran singer said she's still grieving her late husband, who passed away in March.

Parton said: "I can’t do it right now 'cause I got so many other things that I can't afford the luxury of, you know, of getting emotional right now."

Admitting she is "stalled," she added: "I'll write something else, though, if it comes. I'm just putting that all on hold."

In the wake of Dean's death, Parton released a soaring ballad, If You Hadn't Been There.

The singer announced the release of her single on Instagram and revealed the artwork, an old photo showing her standing up behind Dean and wrapping her arms around her neck while beaming for the camera.

'Stalled' Career

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Parton said she's still too 'emotional' to think about recording new music.

"Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end," she sweetly the post. "They live in memory and in song, and I dedicate this to him."

The new single opened with delicate piano, acoustic guitar and pedal steel guitar before Parton's opening line, which restated the title.

"If you hadn't been there / Where would I be?" she sings.

She goes on to praise Dean's "trust, love and belief," even though they've gone through their share of "ups and downs."

In the second verse, Parton sings a variation on the title: "If you hadn't been you / Well, who would I be?"

Husband Tribute

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Parton dedicated her single 'If You Hadn't Been There' to late husband following his death.

After leaving her voice exposed with just piano and guitars, the drums jump in to accompany her on the second verse, beefing up the instrumentation.

She goes on to praise her love for "always see(ing) the best in me."

She recalls how "Your loving arms have cradled me" and "You held me close" as the music begins to swell behind her.

A chorus falls in behind Parton as she sings the start of the chorus: "I wouldn't be here if you hadn't been there."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Parton previously admitted her relationship with Dean worked because they were different from each other.

Parton took to social media to thank loved ones and fans for their support as she adjusts to life without her husband.

"This is a love note to family, friends and fans. Thank you for all the messages, cards and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl," she wrote. "I can't reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world to me.

"He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that," she added.

In 2015, Parton revealed that part of the secret to their enduring love was that she and Dean were pleasantly different from each other.

"They say that opposites attract, and it's true," she explained. 'We're completely opposite, but that's what makes it fun. I never know what he's gonna say or do. He's always surprising me."

