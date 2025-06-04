EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Privately Declares She Will Never Remarry After Death of Husband Carl Dean As He Was Her 'One and Only'

Dolly Parton has privately revealed she will never remarry after the tragic death of her longtime husband, Carl Thomas Dean, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Dean died on March 3, 2025, at the age of 82, as he is believed to have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's before his passing.

'No One Could Ever Come Close'

Source: MEGA The iconic singer isn't interested in getting remarried.

According to sources, the country superstar plans to spend the rest of her life without another man by her side. "Carl was her one and only," a friend of Parton said. "Dolly says no one could ever come close." The private couple had been married nearly 60 years, with Dean deciding to stay completely out of the spotlight.

Source: MEGA Parton and Dean had been married almost 60 years before his tragic passing.

"She always said the secret to their marriage was that he never tried to steal the show," the pal said. And while the charming Parton is well known for her colorful personality, the friend made clear she never crossed the line and stepped out of her marriage. They said: "Her flirt game was legendary, but it was all for laughs. The real Dolly went home to Carl. She's said it to everyone close to her: There's no second act in love." While alive, Dean is said to have had major issues with his memory and facial recognition, which resulted in his failing to recognize Parton.

Dean's Tragic End

Another source previously said: "She devoted herself to caring for him, but in the end, Carl didn't recognize people, had quit eating, and Parton could see the light fading from his eyes. She sweetly told him, 'You can let go now, Carl, just know I will always love you.'" "For so many years, Dolly was caught up in work, barely home 50 days a year, but by the time she finally stayed put, Carl was already fading," the insider added. While Parton is looking to stay single moving forward, the source claimed she's still feeling lonely without the love of her life.

Source: MEGA Sources claimed Parton may be hiding a crippling depression following his death.

"Dolly has friends, of course, but right now she just wants to be left alone with her thoughts and memories of Carl,” they explained. "She secretly had always hoped she would pass before Carl because she couldn’t imagine her world without him." The 9 to 5 actress, 79, may also be dealing with health issues these days, as loved ones and friends are said to be concerned for Parton following Dean's death, and fear she may be hiding depression. A source said: "There is a major concern that having to deal with the aftermath and devastation of losing Carl, who had been by her side since practically day one, is going to make her own health decline."

And according to Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has never treated the hitmaker, there is a correlation between traumatic events and a person’s health. "Stress, grief, and sorrow absolutely increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and premature death after losing a loved one," he explained. Despite the concerns, Parton appeared upbeat during an interview in April, touching on beauty standards and how she still gets "hit on."

Source: MEGA The 79-year-old appeared happy in a previous appearance despite the claims.