EXCLUSIVE: Secret of Jennifer Aniston's Romance Revealed — How 'Lonely' Actress Turned to One A-List Matchmaker to Make It Happen

The actress told a close source: "I trust Adam and Jackie more than anyone when it comes to this. They know me better than I know myself sometimes."

Aniston, who has been single since her 2018 divorce from actor Justin Theroux, 53, has turned to Sandler, 58, and his wife Jackie, 50, in the hope that their tight-knit Hollywood circle can lead her to “the one.”

With her past relationships highly publicized—and often painfully dissected—Aniston is seeking something private, organic and built on trust.