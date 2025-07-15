EXCLUSIVE: Secret of Jennifer Aniston's Romance Revealed — How 'Lonely' Actress Turned to One A-List Matchmaker to Make It Happen
Jennifer Aniston is officially done with dating apps.
The Friends star, 56, is instead relying on longtime pal Adam Sandler to help her find love again – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he helped her hook up with her new hypnotist lover.
The Hunt For Love
The actress told a close source: "I trust Adam and Jackie more than anyone when it comes to this. They know me better than I know myself sometimes."
Aniston, who has been single since her 2018 divorce from actor Justin Theroux, 53, has turned to Sandler, 58, and his wife Jackie, 50, in the hope that their tight-knit Hollywood circle can lead her to “the one.”
With her past relationships highly publicized—and often painfully dissected—Aniston is seeking something private, organic and built on trust.
"Jen is very old-school," a source close to the actor said, adding: "She has no interest in dating apps, casual flings, or anything that feels forced. She’s counting on her friends to play Cupid—and that’s where Adam and Jackie come in. They know everyone, and they’ve got great instincts."
Aniston and Sandler’s bond dates back more than 30 years, having met in their teens at a Los Angeles deli.
Since then, they’ve co-starred in several films together, including Just Go With It, Murder Mystery, and Murder Mystery 2, building both a strong on-screen rapport and an enduring friendship.
Romance Troubles
Jackie, too, has become part of that inner circle. In 2023, Aniston revealed that the couple sends her flowers every Mother’s Day in a gesture of solidarity after she opened up about her struggles with IVF.
Aniston was famously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, in what became one of Hollywood’s most scrutinized relationships. After their split, Pitt began a high-profile relationship with Angelina Jolie, and the media frenzy left Aniston navigating a new identity—both personally and professionally.
She later began dating Theroux in 2011, marrying him in 2015 before their separation three years later.
Her other romances have included musician John Mayer, actor Vince Vaughn, and Friends co-star Tate Donovan. But since her split from Theroux, she has kept her love life largely private—and low-key. According to insiders, she’s ready to date again, but only on her own terms.
"Adam has a deep bench of friends in their late thirties and forties—comedy writers, producers, actors—guys who admire Jen but wouldn’t be intimidated by her fame," the source said.
"Jackie is also incredibly connected through their kids’ school and social circles. Between them, they know everyone, and they’d only introduce someone who really respects Jen and what she’s been through."
Still Believes In Love
Aniston’s reluctance to revisit her past relationships is clear.
"There’s no going backward for Jen," said the source. "She’s not into second chances with exes, and she doesn’t want to be someone’s trophy girlfriend. She’s after something real."
And while some might assume the star is rushing to find a match, sources insist the opposite is true, saying: "She’s not pressuring Adam and Jackie—there’s no deadline. She’s open to the process and knows it might take time."
For now, the Sandlers are keeping their eyes open for someone who can meet Aniston on equal footing.
"Jen’s been through a lot, but she still believes in love," the source added. "She just needs the right introduction—and that’s exactly what Adam and Jackie hope to give her."