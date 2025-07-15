EXCLUSIVE: Inside Combs' Secret Trial Terror — How 'Diddy' Feared his Drug Mule Could Spill his Guts on the Stand and Killed His Chances of Freedom
Hip-hop honcho Sean "Diddy" Combs was quaking in his boots after his alleged drug supplier turned star witness spilled damning tea to federal investigators that could have kept the fallen rapper locked behind bars for life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brendan Paul, who worked as the self-proclaimed Puff Daddy's personal assistant from 2022 to March 2024, allegedly decided to blow the lid off the scandal now that he's cutting a cooperation deal in exchange for leniency in three drug busts in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Las Vegas.
Sources said drugs helped fuel Combs' lavish lifestyle, which often entertained the who's who of entertainment – including Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé.
Trial Horror
There is evidence that any of those stars sampled the alleged offers supplied while Combs partied hard, sources squeal.
Paul, 26, insisted he was not the 55-year-old Been Around the World rhymer's "drug mule" and claimed he only bought recreational amounts of marijuana, cocaine, ketamine and ecstasy – known as pink cocaine – for the music mogul.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the former Syracuse University basketball player was arrested in March 2024 as part of the feds' coast-to-coast sex trafficking probe into the mogul.
However, charges against Paul were dropped in exchange for full immunity from prosecution in return for his expected court testimony.
Party Past
As part of the deal, Paul dished on numerous sex soirées, known as Freak Offs, saying buyers bought sleazy party favors like personal lubricant, baby oil and booze – and helped orgies last until the day-long comedown after the high was gone.
Prosecutors have placed the music mogul under their microscope for allegedly using drugs, booze, cash, and even potential blackmail to control the dozens of men and women he's been accused of exploiting and exposing through sex trafficking rings.
FBI agents from multiple divisions organized Freak Offs in Miami as recently as May 16 from a Los Angeles base via a federal task force based in New York.
An informant who attended many of Diddy's orgies says he kept a carefully curated group of swingers after wild auditions – and often promised new recruits he would "put them on" in return for personal or business favors.
"Brendan Paul was a silent partner in Diddy's whole trafficking lifestyle, who saw it from the inside in summer, if not years before law enforcement got involved," a source said.
"You never know what a jury will do, but with a witness like this and bad, s***y looks all kinds of bad," said a source. "They might have him."
On July 2, the disgraced music mogul was found not guilty on the most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.
However, he still faces nearly 20 years in prison on the prostitution charges.