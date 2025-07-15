Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Combs' Secret Trial Terror — How 'Diddy' Feared his Drug Mule Could Spill his Guts on the Stand and Killed His Chances of Freedom

diddy fears drug mule testimony combs chance freedom
Source: MEGA;UNSPLASH

Diddy Combs fears his drug mule's explosive court testimony could ruin his chance at freedom permanently.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 15 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hip-hop honcho Sean "Diddy" Combs was quaking in his boots after his alleged drug supplier turned star witness spilled damning tea to federal investigators that could have kept the fallen rapper locked behind bars for life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brendan Paul, who worked as the self-proclaimed Puff Daddy's personal assistant from 2022 to March 2024, allegedly decided to blow the lid off the scandal now that he's cutting a cooperation deal in exchange for leniency in three drug busts in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Las Vegas.

Sources said drugs helped fuel Combs' lavish lifestyle, which often entertained the who's who of entertainment – including Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé.

Article continues below advertisement

Trial Horror

Article continues below advertisement
diddy fears drug mule testimony combs chance freedom
Source: MEGA

Brendan Paul flips, dragging Beyoncé Knowles, Jay-Z, and Leonardo DiCaprio into the fallout.

Article continues below advertisement

There is evidence that any of those stars sampled the alleged offers supplied while Combs partied hard, sources squeal.

Paul, 26, insisted he was not the 55-year-old Been Around the World rhymer's "drug mule" and claimed he only bought recreational amounts of marijuana, cocaine, ketamine and ecstasy – known as pink cocaine – for the music mogul.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the former Syracuse University basketball player was arrested in March 2024 as part of the feds' coast-to-coast sex trafficking probe into the mogul.

However, charges against Paul were dropped in exchange for full immunity from prosecution in return for his expected court testimony.

Article continues below advertisement

Party Past

Article continues below advertisement
diddy fears drug mule testimony combs chance freedom
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey once mingled in Diddy's wildest nights.

Article continues below advertisement

As part of the deal, Paul dished on numerous sex soirées, known as Freak Offs, saying buyers bought sleazy party favors like personal lubricant, baby oil and booze – and helped orgies last until the day-long comedown after the high was gone.

Prosecutors have placed the music mogul under their microscope for allegedly using drugs, booze, cash, and even potential blackmail to control the dozens of men and women he's been accused of exploiting and exposing through sex trafficking rings.

FBI agents from multiple divisions organized Freak Offs in Miami as recently as May 16 from a Los Angeles base via a federal task force based in New York.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy fears drug mule testimony combs chance freedom
Source: MEGA

Feds said Paris Hilton partied as the Kingpin's empire spiraled out.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of Jen Aniston

EXCLUSIVE: Secret of Jennifer Aniston's Romance Revealed — How 'Lonely' Actress Turned to One A-List Matchmaker to Make It Happen

photo of kim kardashian and trump

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian for President! How Reality Star Wants to Plonk Her Bubble Butt in the Oval Office

Article continues below advertisement

An informant who attended many of Diddy's orgies says he kept a carefully curated group of swingers after wild auditions – and often promised new recruits he would "put them on" in return for personal or business favors.

"Brendan Paul was a silent partner in Diddy's whole trafficking lifestyle, who saw it from the inside in summer, if not years before law enforcement got involved," a source said.

"You never know what a jury will do, but with a witness like this and bad, s***y looks all kinds of bad," said a source. "They might have him."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy assistant brendan paul charged with felony drug possession
Source: MEGA

Combs' alleged former 'drug mule' was charged with drug possession last year.

On July 2, the disgraced music mogul was found not guilty on the most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

However, he still faces nearly 20 years in prison on the prostitution charges.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.