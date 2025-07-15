EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian for President! How Reality Star Wants to Plonk Her Bubble Butt in the Oval Office

Your tip
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian for President! How Reality Star Wants to Plonk Her Bubble Butt in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump's immigration stance fuels Kardashian's leap from law to legislation.

July 15 2025

President Kim Kardashian – that's the latest endgame for power-mad momager Kris Jenner, who's urging her daughter Kardashian to start planning for a long-term career in politics – and maybe even consider a run for the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lately, the billionaire underwear mogul, 44, has been speaking out against President Donald Trump's immigration policies, telling her 366 million Instagram followers, "When we’re told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals - great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what’s right."

Kris Jenner plots a political dynasty as daughter Kim Kardashian eyes D.C. dreams.

Now the mom of four, who recently completed a legal rights program, is planning on forging ahead with a career in law while also getting more involved in the political arena, sources told RadarOnline.com.

"Kim is very intrigued by politics. She's much more aware than people give her credit for, and now that she has a law degree, she's feeling very inspired to put it to use," an insider said.

"She's mixing in all these high-level circles and engaging with people who are doing really big things, and she's starting to consider what she wants her legacy to be."

Legal eagle Kardashian earns praise from criminal reform champs.

An insider added: "She's intrigued by the idea of running for some sort of office. Where there could be real homegrown recognition and ideas into action.

"She's bipartisan and has so many connections, so she feels like she could really make a difference."

As readers know, she has almost yanked the White House several times on criminal justice reform – her recent push to free prisoners earning her praise in the criminal justice reform effort.

"She's more interested in social politics at the very local level," shared the source. "She's thinking bigger and talking about things in a more national and international scope."

But, of course, Kim is thinking she's not wrong and that she shouldn't be thinking small. "If she wants to do it, she's got the platform and the resources," the source said. "People roll their eyes, but eventually, the world builds up to it. If six or so authors really like Trump could do it, why not Kim?"

