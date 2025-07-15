EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian for President! How Reality Star Wants to Plonk Her Bubble Butt in the Oval Office

Now the mom of four, who recently completed a legal rights program, is planning on forging ahead with a career in law while also getting more involved in the political arena, sources told RadarOnline.com.

"Kim is very intrigued by politics. She's much more aware than people give her credit for, and now that she has a law degree, she's feeling very inspired to put it to use," an insider said.

"She's mixing in all these high-level circles and engaging with people who are doing really big things, and she's starting to consider what she wants her legacy to be."