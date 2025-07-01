Revealed — The One Thing That Drives Donald Trump to Tears… And It's Not World War 3 Fears, Gun Rampages or Hatred Over His Immigration Policies
Robert F. Kennedy has revealed what makes Donald Trump cry — the music of Italian opera legend Luciano Pavarotti.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Health and Human Services Secretary, 71, opened up about the President's rare show of emotion during a wide-ranging interview with Tucker Carlson.
And he dropped the Pavarotti bombshell when discussing what has surprised him most about working alongside the business mogul.
Opera Lover
Kennedy said: "He cries when he hears Pavarotti.
"He's encyclopaedic in certain areas you wouldn't expect like music and you know, he gets very emotional about music."
Kennedy noted that he has also seen Trump, 79, as completely different from who he is painted as by his former party.
He explained: "Narcissists are incapable of empathy and he's one of the most empathetic people that I've met... I think he's really the uniquely right person for the country."
'Funniest Man In The Cabinet'
There were still members of the Trump Cabinet that Kennedy had many profound disagreements with, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio has impressed him in particular.
He even described the former Florida Senator as, "the funniest guy in the Cabinet."
Kennedy explained: "He says things that make people belly laugh every Cabinet meeting and he's, you know, I always, I never was very, let's say approving of Marco because he was kind of a neocon warhawk.
"But now he's had this incredible transformation, and you know, I think he's very aligned with me on most issues. On Ukraine, you know, and just the fact that we should not be the policeman of the world anymore."
Technology To Boost Weight Loss
When asked about other members of the Cabinet, he notes his Hollywood actress wife Cheryl Hines "loves" Attorney General Pam Bondi and that he also gets along with her.
Kennedy also pitched Carlson that could allow people negatively impacted by the COVID-19 vaccine to have a platform that could see Anthony Fauci prosecuted.
The secretary most recently made waves during a House hearing where he said he wants to fit all Americans with a tracking device within the next four years.
He insisted the tech could help people lose weight and exercise more regularly, as well as, "take control of their health" and encourage "good judgements about their diets, about their physical activity, about the way that they live their lives."
In an effort to get a smartwatch, ring or monitor on every American, RFK Jr said he is planning to launch "one of the biggest" advertising campaigns in history to encourage more people to wear the devices — which range from $99 to nearly $800.
The health secretary said officials were "exploring" how the government could pay for the devices for some Americans.
It is the latest proposal in his Make America Healthy Again mission and comes amid his vow to find the cause of — and solve — the rising rates of cancer, chronic disease and autism in young people.