Revealed — The One Thing That Drives Donald Trump to Tears… And It's Not World War 3 Fears, Gun Rampages or Hatred Over His Immigration Policies

There were still members of the Trump Cabinet that Kennedy had many profound disagreements with, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio has impressed him in particular.

He even described the former Florida Senator as, "the funniest guy in the Cabinet."

Kennedy explained: "He says things that make people belly laugh every Cabinet meeting and he's, you know, I always, I never was very, let's say approving of Marco because he was kind of a neocon warhawk.

"But now he's had this incredible transformation, and you know, I think he's very aligned with me on most issues. On Ukraine, you know, and just the fact that we should not be the policeman of the world anymore."