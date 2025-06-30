Terror and Assassination Fears Batter Trump Administration As Iran's Near-Murder of Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Emerge

The book also claimed intelligence officials informed then-candidate Trump and his team in September 2024 of the hit teams being active on US soil.

Iranian hit teams reportedly attempted to assassinate at least three US officials over the course of three years leading up to the election.

Trump’s team were said to alter their campaign tactics and visibility amid increased anxiety and fear, with most changes following two assassination attempts on the Republican candidate over the final months leading up to the election.

Investigators reportedly investigated the two assassination suspects for possible ties to Iran but have yet to reveal a connection, if any.