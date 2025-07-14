Prince Harry's 'Peace Summit' With King’s Top Aide 'Means Nothing' Without Prince William, Royal Expert Claims: 'Until the Brothers Speak, Nothing Truly Changes'
While Prince Harry is trying to make peace with his father, King Charles III, he won't get back into the royal fold without the approval of his estranged brother, Prince William, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "This whole summit means very little without Prince William at the table."
The Palace insider insisted: "You can patch things up with your father – but until the brothers speak, nothing truly changes."
Harry Needs to Win Over His Brother
Harry, 40, has been estranged from the royal family ever since he and wife Meghan Markle made the bombshell move of stepping down as senior working royals in 2020. They relocated from England to Montecito, California, where they sought out megabucks deals with Netflix and Spotify, allowing them to cash in on their connections to the royals back in Britain while complaining endlessly about palace life.
A sign that the wayward Duke of Sussex might be ready to make peace with his family came when his reps were photographed meeting with Charles' top aide in London over what appeared to be an initial attempt at getting back into the monarch's good graces.
But even if Harry manages to win over his dad, older brother William, 43, is another story.
'The Real Wound'
"This wasn’t progress – it was PR,” one insider told Shuter. "The real wound is between Harry and William."
The brothers' fallout began when William reportedly questioned why Harry was in such a rush to marry Markle, 43, after their whirlwind romance. The former Suits actress went on to feud with William's wife, Princess Kate Middleton, and the two couples were barely on speaking terms by the time Harry and Markle fled the U.K.
The duke made the situation even worse thanks to his 2023 memoir Spare, which accused William of physical violence and gave intimate details about what caused a fight between Markle and Middleton in the run-up to her wedding to Harry.
"William felt blindsided, exposed, and humiliated," the source added. "He’s still furious, and he’s not ready to forgive."
In Spare, Harry wrote that William called Markle "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive," causing the duke to claim his brother was simply "parrot(ing of) the press narrative" about his wife. Things allegedly escalated, with Harry claiming William "called me another name, then came at me."
He continued: "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."
Harry and William have only had brief interactions since 2020. The siblings both attended the April 2021 funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, but barely spoke. They were reunited by grief again when their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September 2022.
In a show of family unity, William, Harry, Middleton, and Markle did a walkabout to greet mourners outside Windsor Castle. While the brothers briefly chatted, their wives noticeably kept their distance.
Harry was further shown how far he'd fallen in the royal ranks upon his father's coronation in May 2023. While William played a significant role in the pomp and pageantry-filled event, the monarch's younger son was seated three rows back, far apart from the senior royals.
For her part, Markle has not returned to England since attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. While Harry has come back to London for various court cases, he's only met with his father once.
The pair reunited for about 30 minutes in February 2024 after Charles' announcement that he was diagnosed with cancer. However, the meeting was cut short as the monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, quickly departed and headed to their Sandringham estate.