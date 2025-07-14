Prince Harry's 'Peace Summit' With King’s Top Aide 'Means Nothing' Without Prince William, Royal Expert Claims: 'Until the Brothers Speak, Nothing Truly Changes'

"This wasn’t progress – it was PR,” one insider told Shuter. "The real wound is between Harry and William."

The brothers' fallout began when William reportedly questioned why Harry was in such a rush to marry Markle, 43, after their whirlwind romance. The former Suits actress went on to feud with William's wife, Princess Kate Middleton, and the two couples were barely on speaking terms by the time Harry and Markle fled the U.K.

The duke made the situation even worse thanks to his 2023 memoir Spare, which accused William of physical violence and gave intimate details about what caused a fight between Markle and Middleton in the run-up to her wedding to Harry.

"William felt blindsided, exposed, and humiliated," the source added. "He’s still furious, and he’s not ready to forgive."

In Spare, Harry wrote that William called Markle "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive," causing the duke to claim his brother was simply "parrot(ing of) the press narrative" about his wife. Things allegedly escalated, with Harry claiming William "called me another name, then came at me."

He continued: "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."